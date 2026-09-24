"American Horror Story: 13" Celebrates Premiere With Star-Studded New York Red Carpet

FX celebrated the premiere of American Horror Story: 13 with a gothic red carpet and after-party at The Hotel Chelsea.

The next chapter of American Horror Story has officially arrived, and FX marked the occasion with a suitably haunting celebration. Ahead of the highly anticipated premiere of American Horror Story: 13, the network brought together stars, creators, and fans for a gothic red carpet event in New York City, followed by an after-party at The Hotel Chelsea.

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The evening began with a haunted welcome as iconic American Horror Story figures Rubber Man, Twisty, and the Hooded Druid made appearances on the red carpet.

The familiar faces from the anthology's history helped set the tone for the celebration as cast members and producers arrived in gothic-inspired looks.

At the end of the red carpet, attendees were captured by Cole Walliser's "Scream Bot," giving talent an appropriately American Horror Story-themed photo opportunity as they made their way through the event.

Among those in attendance were series creator, executive producer, and writer Ryan Murphy, along with executive producers and writers Ned Martel and Charlie Carver. The star-studded cast included returning American Horror Story favorites Jessica Lange, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Angela Bassett, Billie Lourd, Gabourey Sidibe, Leslie Grossman, Jamie Brewer and Mena Suvari.

The premiere celebration also brought together Joey Pollari, Avantika, Elle Chapman, Fedor Steer, John Waters and Paul Anthony Kelly, among others, as the cast and creative team gathered to celebrate the anthology's 13th installment.

Following the red carpet, the festivities continued inside The Hotel Chelsea for an after-party. Guests danced to music from DJ KISS while enjoying signature cocktails and an assortment of bites, extending the evening's celebration well into the night.

The event comes just as AHS: 13 makes its highly anticipated debut. The 13-episode season premieres Thursday, September 24, at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT on FX and Hulu, with the season also streaming on Disney+ internationally.

The release schedule is set to give fans plenty of American Horror Story to enjoy throughout the Halloween season. Premiere week and the second week will each feature three episodes, followed by two episodes every Thursday. The 13th and final episode will arrive October 29, just in time for Halloween.

Since its debut in 2011, American Horror Story has become one of FX's defining franchises, earning more than 100 Emmy nominations and building a global audience. Across its many anthology installments, the series has explored everything from haunted houses and witch covens to freak shows, hotels and apocalyptic scenarios.

The franchise has also amassed more than 700 million hours of streaming globally, while its rotating anthology format has allowed each installment to introduce new characters, settings and supernatural threats. The 13th installment brings together an all-star cast, including several familiar faces reprising fan-favorite roles, as the series continues its long-running exploration of horror.

Created and produced by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, American Horror Story has become the longest-running hour-long series in FX history and is credited as a major influence on the modern limited-series format. For AHS: 13, Murphy and Falchuk are joined by executive producers Ned Martel and Charlie Carver, as well as Eric Kovtun, Nissa Diederich, Scott Robertson, Tanase Popa, Crystle Roberson Dorsey, Jennifer Salt and Tim Minear.

Produced by 20th Television, AHS: 13 arrives with the franchise's signature blend of returning stars, new mysteries and unsettling horror, with the 13th installment promising plenty of surprises as the series heads toward its Halloween finale.

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