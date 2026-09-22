M3GAN Spin-Off "SOULM8TE" Coming to Hulu Just in Time for Huluween

The new film makes its streaming platform debut next month.

Following the middling results of M3GAN 2.0, the spin-off film SOULM8TE was pulled from its scheduled theatrical release date of January 2026. The film was instead released digitally last month, and will soon be coming to Hulu as part of its Huluween festivities.

What's Happening:

Originally scheduled for a theatrical release earlier this year, the M3GAN spin-off SOULM8TE was released digitally on various platforms back in August.

Despite the film is no longer being advertised as part of that universe, fans will soon have easier access to watch it with its upcoming October 1 release on Hulu.

Described as " unnerving, sexy, suspenseful, and darkly compelling," SOULM8TE follows a grieving engineer tasked with testing a ruthless tech giant’s new artificially intelligent android. But when he attempts to program her to be a truly sentient soulmate, she develops needs of her own – unleashing a relentless spree of precision-engineered mayhem.

SOULM8TE The titular android is brought to life by Lily Sullivan ( Evil Dead Rise ), while the film also stars: David Rysdahl (Alien: Earth) Claudia Doumit (The Boys) Arty Froushan ( Daredevil: Born Again )

Evil Dead Rise SOULM8TE hails from director and co-writer Kate Dolan ( You Are Not My Mother ) and is produced by Blumhouse Atomic Monster.

You Are Not My Mother The film's release on Hulu serves as a kickoff to this year's Huluween lineup, available to stream on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ beginning Thursday, October 1.

In addition to a new trailer, Hulu has also shared an exclusive clip from the film.

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