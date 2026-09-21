Hulu's October lineup brings new Originals, Halloween movies, returning series, anime, podcasts, and more throughout the month.

October is bringing plenty of spooky season favorites, new original series, returning television, anime, movies, podcasts, and more to Hulu. From the arrival of American Horror Story: 13 and the premiere of Clown Panic to new seasons of Abbott Elementary, 9-1-1, Grey’s Anatomy, and Scrubs, there is something new arriving throughout the month.

Hulu’s October lineup also leans heavily into Halloween, with movies including Barbarian, Edward Scissorhands, Ghostbusters, Hereditary, Midsommar, Soulm8te, Hokum, Companion, Wolf Man, and more joining the service. Anime fans will also have several additions to look forward to, including Tokyo Revengers: War of the Three Titans Arc, Mission: Yozakura Family, Gachiakuta, Haikyu!!, and The God of High School.

Several Hulu Originals will debut or continue throughout October, while ABC and FX programming will continue to arrive on Hulu following their linear premieres. Hulu will also carry select live ESPN+ events alongside Disney+, including NHL games throughout the month.

Here is everything coming to Hulu in October 2026 based on the announced schedule.

Hulu Originals:

FX’s American Horror Story: 13 — October 1, 8, 15, 22, 29 The anthology horror series returns with another collection of unsettling standalone stories exploring the darker side of the supernatural, psychological horror, and the unknown.

Tokyo Revengers: War of the Three Titans Arc — October 2, 9, 16, 23, 30 Takemichi Hanagaki continues his mission to change the future as the conflict between powerful rival factions escalates into an all-out battle that threatens everyone around him.

Between Steps — October 5, 12, 13, 19, 20, 26, 27 A new series following characters navigating the uncertain space between major life changes, relationships, and the choices that shape what comes next.

FX’s It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia — October 5, 12 The gang at Paddy’s Pub continues getting themselves into increasingly chaotic situations, with their selfish schemes and questionable decisions creating plenty of trouble.

FX’s The Drop: A Snowfall Saga — October 6, 13, 20, 27 This Snowfall companion series expands the story of the world surrounding the drug trade, following new characters and conflicts connected to the acclaimed FX crime drama.

Reasonable Doubt — October 6 Los Angeles defense attorney Jax Stewart takes on challenging cases while balancing her demanding career, complicated personal life, and the consequences of her own choices.

Merry Berry Love — October 7, 14, 21, 28 A romantic comedy centered on unexpected connections, complicated relationships, and the possibility of finding love when and where you least expect it.

Jamie Foxx: Take Care of Yourself — October 7 Jamie Foxx takes the stage for a new stand-up comedy special filled with personal stories, observations, and his signature humor.

Benefits with Friends — Season 2 premiere October 9 The comedy returns for a second season as friends navigating casual relationships continue dealing with the messy emotions and complications that come with blurring the lines between friendship and romance.

Clown Panic — October 12 A horror-comedy that turns an ordinary situation into a nightmare when a terrifying clown threat sends its characters scrambling to survive.

Phony — Season 1 Hulu Original premiere October 20 A Hulu Original coming-of-age comedy following a teenager whose life becomes increasingly complicated after a bizarre event forces them to question what and who they can trust.

The Mob — Hulu Original premiere October 26 A Hulu Original crime drama centered on the people, rivalries, and power struggles surrounding an organized crime operation.



New to Hulu in October:

Thursday, October 1

Barbarian (2022)

Die Hard (1988)

Die Hard 2 (1990)

Die Hard with a Vengeance (1995)

Edward Scissorhands (1990)

Ghostbusters (1984)

Ghostbusters II (1989)

Ghostbusters: Answer the Call (2016)

Grown Ups (2010)

Grown Ups 2 (2013)

Hotel Transylvania (2012)

Hotel Transylvania 2 (2015)

Live Free or Die Hard (2007)

Night at the Museum (2006)

Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian (2009)

Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb (2014)

Soulm8te (2026)

Scrubs — Season 2 two-episode premiere

Shark Tank — Season 18 two-episode premiere

Surf's Up (2007)

Surf's Up 2: WaveMania (2017)

FX’s American Horror Story Official Podcast — New episode at 9 p.m. PT

Dancing with the Stars Official Podcast — Season 35 new episode

Disney+ Hulu Throwbacks Podcast — Halloweentown episode

Hey Jonas! — New podcast episode

Friday, October 2

Adventure Time: Side Quests — Season 2 premiere, all episodes streaming on Disney+ and Hulu

Austin City Limits Music Festival 2026 — Livestream Day One on Disney+ and Hulu

Coven Academy — Season 1 premiere, all episodes streaming on Disney+ and Hulu

The Substance (2024)

Saturday, October 3

Africa Earth’s Wild Home — Season 1 premiere, all episodes streaming on Disney+ and Hulu

Austin City Limits Music Festival 2026 — Livestream Day Two

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune — Season 7 premiere

Hereditary (2018)

Midsommar (2019)

Sunday, October 4

Austin City Limits Music Festival 2026 — Livestream Day Three

The Mess Around with Hannah and Lamorne — New podcast episode

We're Here to Help — New podcast episode on Disney+ and Hulu

Monday, October 5

America’s Funniest Home Videos — Season 37 new episode

Gachiakuta — Season 1, Part 1; all episodes streaming, subbed and dubbed

That Was Us — New podcast episode

Tuesday, October 6

The Drop: A Snowfall Saga After Show — New episode

Prison Breaking With Sarah & Paul — New podcast episode

Best Friends — New podcast episode on Disney+ and Hulu

Hey Jonas! — New podcast episode

Perfect Person — New podcast episode

StraightioLab — New podcast episode

Thanks Dad with Ego Nwodim — New podcast episode

We’re Here to Help — New podcast episode

Wednesday, October 7

Dancing with the Stars — Season 35 new episode

R.J. Decker — Season 2 new episode

Surviving Alaska: Women of the Wild — Season 1 premiere, all episodes streaming on Disney+ and Hulu

Thursday, October 8

Abbott Elementary — Season 6 premiere

Beyblade X — Season 3A premiere, all episodes streaming

Scrubs — Season 2 new episode

Shark Tank — Season 18 new episode

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? — Season 5 new episode

Dancing with the Stars Official Podcast — New episode

Hey Jonas! — New podcast episode

NHL: San Jose Sharks vs. St. Louis Blues — ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET

Friday, October 9

Tokyo Revengers: War of the Three Titans Arc — New episode

Saturday, October 10

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune — Season 7 new episode

Hokum (2026)

Sunday, October 11

The Mess Around with Hannah and Lamorne — New podcast episode

Mission: Yozakura Family — Season 2, Cour 2 premiere

We're Here to Help — New podcast episode

Monday, October 12

America’s Funniest Home Videos — Season 37 new episode

Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill — Season 1 dubbed, all episodes streaming

Haikyu!! — Season 1 dubbed, all episodes streaming

Handsome — New podcast episode

That Was Us — New podcast episode

Tuesday, October 13

The Drop: A Snowfall Saga After Show — New episode

Prison Breaking With Sarah & Paul — New podcast episode

Best Friends — New podcast episode

Hey Jonas! — New podcast episode

Perfect Person — New podcast episode

StraightioLab — New podcast episode

Thanks Dad with Ego Nwodim — New podcast episode

We're Here to Help — New podcast episode

Wednesday, October 14

Dancing with the Stars — New episode

The Hunger Games (2012)

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013)

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1 (2014)

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2 (2015)

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes (2023)

FX’s The Lowdown — Season 2 two-episode premiere at 6 p.m. PT

Megastorm — Season 1 premiere, all episodes streaming on Disney+ and Hulu

R.J. Decker — Season 2 new episode

Thursday, October 15

Abbott Elementary — Season 6 new episode

CMA Presents I Will Always Love You: A Celebration of Dolly Parton — Available on Hulu

Scrubs — Season 2 new episode

Shark Tank — Season 18 new episode

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? — Season 5 new episode

Dancing with the Stars Official Podcast — New episode

Hey Jonas! — New podcast episode

NHL: Philadelphia Flyers vs. Detroit Red Wings — ESPN+ at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday, October 16

9-1-1 — Season 10 premiere

9-1-1: Nashville — Season 2 premiere

Grey’s Anatomy — Season 23 premiere

Tokyo Revengers: War of the Three Titans Arc — New episode

Saturday, October 17

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune — Season 7 new episode

Super Scam Me — Special premiere on Disney+ and Hulu

Sunday, October 18

Companion (2025)

The Mess Around with Hannah and Lamorne — New podcast episode

Mission: Yozakura Family — Season 2, Cour 2 new episode

We’re Here to Help — New podcast episode

Wolf Man

Monday, October 19

America’s Funniest Home Videos — Season 37 new episode

Handsome — New episode

That Was Us — New podcast episode

Tuesday, October 20

The Drop: A Snowfall Saga After Show — New episode

Prison Breaking With Sarah & Paul — New podcast episode

Best Friends — New podcast episode

Hey Jonas! — New podcast episode

Perfect Person — New podcast episode

StraightioLab — New podcast episode

Thanks Dad with Ego Nwodim — New podcast episode

We’re Here to Help — New podcast episode

Wednesday, October 21

Dancing with the Stars — New episode

FX’s The Lowdown — Season 2 new episode at 9 p.m. PT

R.J. Decker — Season 2 new episode

Merry Berry Love — New episode on Disney+ and Hulu

Thursday, October 22

Abbott Elementary — Season 6 new episode

CMA Presents I Will Always Love You: A Celebration of Dolly Parton

Scrubs — Season 2 new episode

Dancing with the Stars Official Podcast — New episode

Hey Jonas! — New podcast episode

NHL: Los Angeles Kings vs. New York Islanders — ESPN+ at 7:30 p.m. ET

NHL: Utah Mammoth vs. Seattle Kraken — ESPN+ at 10 p.m. ET

Friday, October 23

9-1-1 — Season 10 new episode

9-1-1: Nashville — Season 2 new episode

Grey’s Anatomy — Season 23 new episode

Tokyo Revengers: War of the Three Titans Arc — New episode

Saturday, October 24

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune — Season 7 new episode

Sunday, October 25

Last Breath (2025)

The Mess Around with Hannah and Lamorne — New podcast episode

Mission: Yozakura Family — Season 2, Cour 2 new episode

We’re Here to Help — New podcast episode

Monday, October 26

America’s Funniest Home Videos — Season 37 new episode

Handsome — New episode

That Was Us — New podcast episode

Tuesday, October 27

Classroom of Elite — Season 1, all episodes streaming, subbed and dubbed

The Drop: A Snowfall Saga After Show — Finale episode

The God of High School — Season 1, all episodes streaming, subbed and dubbed

Prison Breaking With Sarah & Paul — New podcast episode

Best Friends — New podcast episode

Hey Jonas! — New podcast episode

Perfect Person — New podcast episode

StraightioLab — New podcast episode

Thanks Dad with Ego Nwodim — New podcast episode

We’re Here to Help — New podcast episode

Wednesday, October 28

Dancing with the Stars — New episode

FX’s The Lowdown — Season 2 new episode at 9 p.m. PT

R.J. Decker — Season 2 new episode

Merry Berry Love — New episode on Disney+ and Hulu

Thursday, October 29

Abbott Elementary — Season 6 new episode

Love Island Australia — Season 8

Scrubs — Season 2 new episode

Dancing with the Stars Official Podcast — New episode

Hey Jonas! — New podcast episode

NHL: Chicago Blackhawks vs. Detroit Red Wings — ESPN+ at 7:30 p.m. ET

NHL: Buffalo Sabres vs. Anaheim Ducks — ESPN+ at 10 p.m. ET

Friday, October 30

9-1-1 — Season 10 new episode

9-1-1: Nashville — Season 2 new episode

Grey’s Anatomy — Season 23 new episode

Tokyo Revengers: War of the Three Titans Arc — New episode

Saturday, October 31

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune — Season 7 new episode

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