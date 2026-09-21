Everything Coming to Hulu in October 2026
October is bringing plenty of spooky season favorites, new original series, returning television, anime, movies, podcasts, and more to Hulu. From the arrival of American Horror Story: 13 and the premiere of Clown Panic to new seasons of Abbott Elementary, 9-1-1, Grey’s Anatomy, and Scrubs, there is something new arriving throughout the month.
Hulu’s October lineup also leans heavily into Halloween, with movies including Barbarian, Edward Scissorhands, Ghostbusters, Hereditary, Midsommar, Soulm8te, Hokum, Companion, Wolf Man, and more joining the service. Anime fans will also have several additions to look forward to, including Tokyo Revengers: War of the Three Titans Arc, Mission: Yozakura Family, Gachiakuta, Haikyu!!, and The God of High School.
Several Hulu Originals will debut or continue throughout October, while ABC and FX programming will continue to arrive on Hulu following their linear premieres. Hulu will also carry select live ESPN+ events alongside Disney+, including NHL games throughout the month.
Here is everything coming to Hulu in October 2026 based on the announced schedule.
Hulu Originals:
- FX’s American Horror Story: 13 — October 1, 8, 15, 22, 29
- The anthology horror series returns with another collection of unsettling standalone stories exploring the darker side of the supernatural, psychological horror, and the unknown.
- Tokyo Revengers: War of the Three Titans Arc — October 2, 9, 16, 23, 30
- Takemichi Hanagaki continues his mission to change the future as the conflict between powerful rival factions escalates into an all-out battle that threatens everyone around him.
- Between Steps — October 5, 12, 13, 19, 20, 26, 27
- A new series following characters navigating the uncertain space between major life changes, relationships, and the choices that shape what comes next.
- FX’s It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia — October 5, 12
- The gang at Paddy’s Pub continues getting themselves into increasingly chaotic situations, with their selfish schemes and questionable decisions creating plenty of trouble.
- FX’s The Drop: A Snowfall Saga — October 6, 13, 20, 27
- This Snowfall companion series expands the story of the world surrounding the drug trade, following new characters and conflicts connected to the acclaimed FX crime drama.
- Reasonable Doubt — October 6
- Los Angeles defense attorney Jax Stewart takes on challenging cases while balancing her demanding career, complicated personal life, and the consequences of her own choices.
- Merry Berry Love — October 7, 14, 21, 28
- A romantic comedy centered on unexpected connections, complicated relationships, and the possibility of finding love when and where you least expect it.
- Jamie Foxx: Take Care of Yourself — October 7
- Jamie Foxx takes the stage for a new stand-up comedy special filled with personal stories, observations, and his signature humor.
- Benefits with Friends — Season 2 premiere October 9
- The comedy returns for a second season as friends navigating casual relationships continue dealing with the messy emotions and complications that come with blurring the lines between friendship and romance.
- Clown Panic — October 12
- A horror-comedy that turns an ordinary situation into a nightmare when a terrifying clown threat sends its characters scrambling to survive.
- Phony — Season 1 Hulu Original premiere October 20
- A Hulu Original coming-of-age comedy following a teenager whose life becomes increasingly complicated after a bizarre event forces them to question what and who they can trust.
- The Mob — Hulu Original premiere October 26
- A Hulu Original crime drama centered on the people, rivalries, and power struggles surrounding an organized crime operation.
New to Hulu in October:
Thursday, October 1
- Barbarian (2022)
- Die Hard (1988)
- Die Hard 2 (1990)
- Die Hard with a Vengeance (1995)
- Edward Scissorhands (1990)
- Ghostbusters (1984)
- Ghostbusters II (1989)
- Ghostbusters: Answer the Call (2016)
- Grown Ups (2010)
- Grown Ups 2 (2013)
- Hotel Transylvania (2012)
- Hotel Transylvania 2 (2015)
- Live Free or Die Hard (2007)
- Night at the Museum (2006)
- Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian (2009)
- Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb (2014)
- Soulm8te (2026)
- Scrubs — Season 2 two-episode premiere
- Shark Tank — Season 18 two-episode premiere
- Surf's Up (2007)
- Surf's Up 2: WaveMania (2017)
- FX’s American Horror Story Official Podcast — New episode at 9 p.m. PT
- Dancing with the Stars Official Podcast — Season 35 new episode
- Disney+ Hulu Throwbacks Podcast — Halloweentown episode
- Hey Jonas! — New podcast episode
Friday, October 2
- Adventure Time: Side Quests — Season 2 premiere, all episodes streaming on Disney+ and Hulu
- Austin City Limits Music Festival 2026 — Livestream Day One on Disney+ and Hulu
- Coven Academy — Season 1 premiere, all episodes streaming on Disney+ and Hulu
- The Substance (2024)
Saturday, October 3
- Africa Earth’s Wild Home — Season 1 premiere, all episodes streaming on Disney+ and Hulu
- Austin City Limits Music Festival 2026 — Livestream Day Two
- Celebrity Wheel of Fortune — Season 7 premiere
- Hereditary (2018)
- Midsommar (2019)
Sunday, October 4
- Austin City Limits Music Festival 2026 — Livestream Day Three
- The Mess Around with Hannah and Lamorne — New podcast episode
- We're Here to Help — New podcast episode on Disney+ and Hulu
Monday, October 5
- America’s Funniest Home Videos — Season 37 new episode
- Gachiakuta — Season 1, Part 1; all episodes streaming, subbed and dubbed
- That Was Us — New podcast episode
Tuesday, October 6
- The Drop: A Snowfall Saga After Show — New episode
- Prison Breaking With Sarah & Paul — New podcast episode
- Best Friends — New podcast episode on Disney+ and Hulu
- Hey Jonas! — New podcast episode
- Perfect Person — New podcast episode
- StraightioLab — New podcast episode
- Thanks Dad with Ego Nwodim — New podcast episode
- We’re Here to Help — New podcast episode
Wednesday, October 7
- Dancing with the Stars — Season 35 new episode
- R.J. Decker — Season 2 new episode
- Surviving Alaska: Women of the Wild — Season 1 premiere, all episodes streaming on Disney+ and Hulu
Thursday, October 8
- Abbott Elementary — Season 6 premiere
- Beyblade X — Season 3A premiere, all episodes streaming
- Scrubs — Season 2 new episode
- Shark Tank — Season 18 new episode
- Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? — Season 5 new episode
- Dancing with the Stars Official Podcast — New episode
- Hey Jonas! — New podcast episode
- NHL: San Jose Sharks vs. St. Louis Blues — ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET
Friday, October 9
- Tokyo Revengers: War of the Three Titans Arc — New episode
Saturday, October 10
- Celebrity Wheel of Fortune — Season 7 new episode
- Hokum (2026)
Sunday, October 11
- The Mess Around with Hannah and Lamorne — New podcast episode
- Mission: Yozakura Family — Season 2, Cour 2 premiere
- We're Here to Help — New podcast episode
Monday, October 12
- America’s Funniest Home Videos — Season 37 new episode
- Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill — Season 1 dubbed, all episodes streaming
- Haikyu!! — Season 1 dubbed, all episodes streaming
- Handsome — New podcast episode
- That Was Us — New podcast episode
Tuesday, October 13
- The Drop: A Snowfall Saga After Show — New episode
- Prison Breaking With Sarah & Paul — New podcast episode
- Best Friends — New podcast episode
- Hey Jonas! — New podcast episode
- Perfect Person — New podcast episode
- StraightioLab — New podcast episode
- Thanks Dad with Ego Nwodim — New podcast episode
- We're Here to Help — New podcast episode
Wednesday, October 14
- Dancing with the Stars — New episode
- The Hunger Games (2012)
- The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013)
- The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1 (2014)
- The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2 (2015)
- The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes (2023)
- FX’s The Lowdown — Season 2 two-episode premiere at 6 p.m. PT
- Megastorm — Season 1 premiere, all episodes streaming on Disney+ and Hulu
- R.J. Decker — Season 2 new episode
Thursday, October 15
- Abbott Elementary — Season 6 new episode
- CMA Presents I Will Always Love You: A Celebration of Dolly Parton — Available on Hulu
- Scrubs — Season 2 new episode
- Shark Tank — Season 18 new episode
- Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? — Season 5 new episode
- Dancing with the Stars Official Podcast — New episode
- Hey Jonas! — New podcast episode
- NHL: Philadelphia Flyers vs. Detroit Red Wings — ESPN+ at 7:30 p.m. ET
Friday, October 16
- 9-1-1 — Season 10 premiere
- 9-1-1: Nashville — Season 2 premiere
- Grey’s Anatomy — Season 23 premiere
- Tokyo Revengers: War of the Three Titans Arc — New episode
Saturday, October 17
- Celebrity Wheel of Fortune — Season 7 new episode
- Super Scam Me — Special premiere on Disney+ and Hulu
Sunday, October 18
- Companion (2025)
- The Mess Around with Hannah and Lamorne — New podcast episode
- Mission: Yozakura Family — Season 2, Cour 2 new episode
- We’re Here to Help — New podcast episode
- Wolf Man
Monday, October 19
- America’s Funniest Home Videos — Season 37 new episode
- Handsome — New episode
- That Was Us — New podcast episode
Tuesday, October 20
- The Drop: A Snowfall Saga After Show — New episode
- Prison Breaking With Sarah & Paul — New podcast episode
- Best Friends — New podcast episode
- Hey Jonas! — New podcast episode
- Perfect Person — New podcast episode
- StraightioLab — New podcast episode
- Thanks Dad with Ego Nwodim — New podcast episode
- We’re Here to Help — New podcast episode
Wednesday, October 21
- Dancing with the Stars — New episode
- FX’s The Lowdown — Season 2 new episode at 9 p.m. PT
- R.J. Decker — Season 2 new episode
- Merry Berry Love — New episode on Disney+ and Hulu
Thursday, October 22
- Abbott Elementary — Season 6 new episode
- CMA Presents I Will Always Love You: A Celebration of Dolly Parton
- Scrubs — Season 2 new episode
- Dancing with the Stars Official Podcast — New episode
- Hey Jonas! — New podcast episode
- NHL: Los Angeles Kings vs. New York Islanders — ESPN+ at 7:30 p.m. ET
- NHL: Utah Mammoth vs. Seattle Kraken — ESPN+ at 10 p.m. ET
Friday, October 23
- 9-1-1 — Season 10 new episode
- 9-1-1: Nashville — Season 2 new episode
- Grey’s Anatomy — Season 23 new episode
- Tokyo Revengers: War of the Three Titans Arc — New episode
Saturday, October 24
- Celebrity Wheel of Fortune — Season 7 new episode
Sunday, October 25
- Last Breath (2025)
- The Mess Around with Hannah and Lamorne — New podcast episode
- Mission: Yozakura Family — Season 2, Cour 2 new episode
- We’re Here to Help — New podcast episode
Monday, October 26
- America’s Funniest Home Videos — Season 37 new episode
- Handsome — New episode
- That Was Us — New podcast episode
Tuesday, October 27
- Classroom of Elite — Season 1, all episodes streaming, subbed and dubbed
- The Drop: A Snowfall Saga After Show — Finale episode
- The God of High School — Season 1, all episodes streaming, subbed and dubbed
- Prison Breaking With Sarah & Paul — New podcast episode
- Best Friends — New podcast episode
- Hey Jonas! — New podcast episode
- Perfect Person — New podcast episode
- StraightioLab — New podcast episode
- Thanks Dad with Ego Nwodim — New podcast episode
- We’re Here to Help — New podcast episode
Wednesday, October 28
- Dancing with the Stars — New episode
- FX’s The Lowdown — Season 2 new episode at 9 p.m. PT
- R.J. Decker — Season 2 new episode
- Merry Berry Love — New episode on Disney+ and Hulu
Thursday, October 29
- Abbott Elementary — Season 6 new episode
- Love Island Australia — Season 8
- Scrubs — Season 2 new episode
- Dancing with the Stars Official Podcast — New episode
- Hey Jonas! — New podcast episode
- NHL: Chicago Blackhawks vs. Detroit Red Wings — ESPN+ at 7:30 p.m. ET
- NHL: Buffalo Sabres vs. Anaheim Ducks — ESPN+ at 10 p.m. ET
Friday, October 30
- 9-1-1 — Season 10 new episode
- 9-1-1: Nashville — Season 2 new episode
- Grey’s Anatomy — Season 23 new episode
- Tokyo Revengers: War of the Three Titans Arc — New episode
Saturday, October 31
- Celebrity Wheel of Fortune — Season 7 new episode
More Hulu News:
- "Dancing with the Stars" Season 35 Themes Include Horror Movie Night, Disney Night, and Mariah Carey Night
- TV Review: Nat Geo's "Chilean Mine Rescue" Finds New Light Underground
- FX's "American Horror Story" to Launch Season 13 Podcast on Hulu