FX's "American Horror Story" to Launch Season 13 Podcast on Hulu

Fans of the FX anthology series American Horror Story are going to want to tune in for the new podcast focused on its 13th season, set to debut next week on the Disney-owned Hulu streaming service. More details below.

What's happening:

FX's popular anthology series American Horror Story is set to launch a four-episode podcast via Hulu beginning Thursday, September 24 . The remaining three episodes will be released over the subsequent weeks, with the final episode of the podcast being released on October 15 .

. The remaining three episodes will be released over the subsequent weeks, with the final episode of the podcast being released on . Guests will include cast members Sarah Paulson, Paul Anthony Kelly, Emma Roberts, and Joey Pollari, in addition to costume designers Lou Eyrich and Catherine Crabtree and production designer Anu Schwartz.

Today FX also released a two-minute trailer for this new American Horror Story 13 podcast, which you can watch in the embedded YouTube video below.

Watch American Horror Story: 13 | Official Podcast Trailer | FX:

American Horror Story 13 will consist of 13 half-hour episodes, kicking off Thursday, September 24 on FX and Hulu.

More FX News:

The Far Cry series from Noah Hawley and Rob Mac has added five new actors to its cast.

A soundtrack for The Shards is being released in October.

Watch the trailer for American Horror Story season 13.