FX's "Far Cry" Series Adds Five New Actors Including Jennifer Jason Leigh and Brendan Gleeson

FX viewers who are anxiously awaiting the new series Far Cry from creators Noah Hawley and Rob Mac now have something else to be excited about: the addition of five new cast members, including some very recognizable names. See below for further details.

What's happening:

Five new actors have joined the cast of the new Far Cry series from FX: Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inishirin), Jennifer Jason Leigh (The Hateful Eight), Hamish Linklater (The Big Short), Sam Spruell (Legend), and Jamie Demetriou .

(The Banshees of Inishirin), (The Hateful Eight), (The Big Short), (Legend), and . Notably, Leigh, Linklater, and Spruell have worked with Far Cry series cocreator Noah Hawley previously on the Fargo and Legion FX series.

Far Cry is based on the popular video game franchise of the same name, and has been cocreated by Hawley with Rob Mac (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia).

Mac will star on the series alongside already-announced cast members Lizzy Caplan (Cloverfield) and Steve Buscemi (Reservoir Dogs).

No release date has yet been announced for Far Cry, but Hawley's other current FX series Alien: Earth is returning for a second season soon.

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