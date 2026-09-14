"The Shards" Soundtrack Coming in October With Music from Troye Sivan and Hayes Warner

The 16-track soundtrack features original music from Troye Sivan, Hayes Warner, Leland, and score from Morgan Kibby and David Klotz.

Fans of FX and Hulu’s The Shards will soon be able to listen to the show’s official 16-track soundtrack. Following the conclusion of the show’s first season, an original soundtrack featuring music from Troye Sivan, series star Hayes Warner, Leland, and the show’s composers is officially on the way.

What’s Happening:

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the soundtrack for The Shards will be released October 16 through Interscope Records, giving fans a chance to revisit the dark, stylish world of the series through a collection of original songs, music featured throughout the show, and original score.

Based on Bret Easton Ellis’ acclaimed novel and adapted for television by Ryan Murphy, The Shards transports viewers to 1980s Los Angeles, where teenage aspiring writer Bret begins to question everything around him after a mysterious new student arrives at his elite high school. At the same time, a serial killer known as the Trawler is targeting teenagers across the city, causing Bret’s reality to become increasingly unstable.

The series stars Igby Rigney as Bret, with Homer Gere as mysterious newcomer Robert Mallory. Kaia Gerber plays Susan Reynolds, Hayes Warner portrays Debbie Schaffer, and Graham Campbell stars as Thom Wright. The ensemble also includes Evan Rachel Wood, Wes Bentley, Daniel Dale, and Jordan Roth.

The new soundtrack captures both the musical atmosphere and dramatic score of the series. It features original songs from Sivan, Warner, and acclaimed producer Leland, along with the original score composed by Morgan Kibby and David Klotz. Ken Sluiter mastered the soundtrack.

Warner, who made her acting debut in The Shards, will also get a chance to step into the musical spotlight with two original songs. Her track “Baby” will be released as a single on September 25, followed by “Seriously” on October 2, giving fans a preview of her contributions ahead of the full soundtrack’s October release.

Six original songs on the collection were produced by Leland, while Sivan contributes several tracks, including “LA Wants Me Dead,” “Presentation Destination” featuring AllieX, “Another Day Goes By,” and “Never Getting Away.”

The remainder of the album features Kibby and Klotz’s atmospheric score, with titles including “The Boy,” “Really Rhonda,” “Ryan,” “A True Home Coming Queen,” “The World of Adults And Death,” “Legends,” “Lizzie,” “Why Do You Hate Me So Much,” “Thom And Susan,” and “The Stairway.”

The complete 16-track soundtrack is: “LA Wants Me Dead” – Troye Sivan “Presentation Destination” – Troye Sivan feat. AllieX “Another Day Goes By” – Troye Sivan “Seriously” – Hayes Warner “Baby” – Hayes Warner “Never Getting Away” – Troye Sivan “The Boy” – Morgan Kibby & David Klotz “Really Rhonda” – Morgan Kibby & David Klotz “Ryan” – Morgan Kibby & David Klotz “A True Home Coming Queen” – Morgan Kibby & David Klotz “The World of Adults And Death” – Morgan Kibby & David Klotz “Legends” – Morgan Kibby & David Klotz “Lizzie” – Morgan Kibby & David Klotz “Why Do You Hate Me So Much” – Morgan Kibby & David Klotz “Thom And Susan” – Morgan Kibby & David Klotz “The Stairway” – Morgan Kibby & David Klotz

The soundtrack announcement comes shortly after The Shards wrapped its nine-episode first season on September 9. The season finale left viewers with a major cliffhanger, leaving the door open for the story to continue beyond its first batch of episodes.

Murphy and Ellis have previously discussed their hopes for The Shards to run for three to four seasons, meaning the first season’s conclusion could ultimately be just the beginning of Bret’s increasingly terrifying journey.

Produced by 20th Television, The Shards is executive produced by Murphy, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Ellis, Eric Kovtun, Scott Robertson, Nissa Diederich, Tanase Popa, Nick Hall, Michael Uppendahl, Max Winkler, Kathleen McCaffrey, and Brian Young.

All nine episodes of The Shards are currently streaming on Hulu, while fans can pre-save the soundtrack on Spotify and Apple Music ahead of its October 16 release.

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