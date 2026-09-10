Hulu Shares First Look and Premiere Date for New Reality Series "The Mob"

Catch the series when it premieres this fall.

Hulu has shared a first look and an official October premiere date for their new reality competition series The Mob.

What’s Happening:

Hulu is getting ready to invite viewers into their newest reality TV series The Mob this fall, and, today, the streaming shared first look images at the series and announced its official premiere date.

From the creators of The Traiters, new high-stakes reality competition series hosted by Emmy-nominated actress Parker Posey.

The series sends a group of celebrities to a lavish Italian villa, where they compete for up to $250,000 in cash prizes.

Each episode will feature mob movie-inspired jobs, with contestants hustling and competing to stay in the game.

The group will choose a don, who receives absolute power to decide who makes money, who stays and who gets “whacked.”

Contestants will also have the opportunity to turn against the don and potentially overthrow them.

The cast includes Willam Belli, Demi Engemann, Maria Georgas, Joe Gorga, Harry Jowsey, Chelsea Lazkani, Debi Mazar, Bella Palk, Shane Parton, Romeo, Bruno Tonioli and Aida Turturro.

The Mob is set to premiere on Hulu October 26th, with new episodes arriving weekly.

with new episodes arriving weekly. The series will release internationally on Disney+ with a release date to be announced later.

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