Thirteenth Season Trailer for FX's "American Horror Story" Arrives Ahead of Season Premiere

American Horror Story is getting ready for their upcoming 13th season, promising to do justice to the superstitious number and revealing a new trailer ahead of the premiere later this month.

What's Happening:

FX ’s American Horror Story is ready to return for their 13th season that will do justice to everyone's most feared number, and fans can already get a taste of what's to come with the new trailer that was dropped today.

The series - which has garnered more than 100 Emmy nominations since it launched back in 2011 - will bring together all-star cast for the new season, many of whom are reprising fan favorite roles.

AHS: 13 continues to build on the anthology’s decades-long legacy that has been streamed more than 700 million hours across the globe and spawned a legion of dedicated fans.

Created and produced by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, American Horror Story has redefined the genre with various installments featuring a creepy murder house, a coven of witches, a traveling freak show, a haunted hotel and the apocalypse itself. Which iconic horrors will return to haunt the hallowed halls of 13 and what new terrors await?