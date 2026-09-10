Thirteenth Season Trailer for FX's "American Horror Story" Arrives Ahead of Season Premiere
How about a 13 minute sneak peek?
American Horror Story is getting ready for their upcoming 13th season, promising to do justice to the superstitious number and revealing a new trailer ahead of the premiere later this month.
What's Happening:
- FX’s American Horror Story is ready to return for their 13th season that will do justice to everyone's most feared number, and fans can already get a taste of what's to come with the new trailer that was dropped today.
- The series - which has garnered more than 100 Emmy nominations since it launched back in 2011 - will bring together all-star cast for the new season, many of whom are reprising fan favorite roles.
- AHS: 13 continues to build on the anthology’s decades-long legacy that has been streamed more than 700 million hours across the globe and spawned a legion of dedicated fans.
- Created and produced by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, American Horror Story has redefined the genre with various installments featuring a creepy murder house, a coven of witches, a traveling freak show, a haunted hotel and the apocalypse itself. Which iconic horrors will return to haunt the hallowed halls of 13 and what new terrors await?
- Check out the new official trailer below.
The New Season:
- Previously, we had learned of the return of fan-favorite characters including Constance Langdon, Cordelia Goode, Madison Montgomery, Marie Laveau, Rubber Man, Twisty the Clown, and Kai Anderson among other surprises.
- The 13th installment stars:
- Sarah Paulson
- Evan Peters
- Angela Bassett
- Kathy Bates
- Emma Roberts
- Billie Lourd
- Gabourey Sidibe,
- Leslie Grossman
- Joey Pollari
- Jessica Lange
- The epic cast also features:
- Avantika
- Jamie Brewer
- Elle Chapman
- Berto Colon
- Alex Consani
- Frances Conroy
- Mat Fraser
- Seth Gabel
- Orlando Jones
- Paul Anthony Kelly
- John Carroll Lynch
- Tig Notaro
- Madelaine Petsch
- Fedor Steer
- Mena Suvari
- Zach Villa
- John Waters
- AHS: 13 will feature 13 half-hour episodes, will premiere Thursday, September 24 at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT on FX and Hulu and stream on Disney+ internationally.
- Premiere week and week two will each feature three episodes, followed by a pair of episodes each following Thursday leading up to the 13th and final episode on October 29, just in time for Halloween.
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