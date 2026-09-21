"Dancing with the Stars" Season 35 Themes Include Horror Movie Night, Disney Night, and Mariah Carey Night

Yacht Rock Night and Grammy Night are also among the full list.

With Dancing with the Stars Season 35 having kicked off last week with a two-night premiere, the full list of themes for each remaining week of the reality dance competition series have been revealed.

What's Happening:

The Season 35 themes were revealed on the Dancing with the Stars Official Podcast by host Andy Richter, himself a Dancing With the Stars contestant last year on Season 34 (and having a pretty good 2026, thanks to his supporting role in the huge breakout hit, Obsession).

Disney Night will be back on DWTS this season, with that particular night now quite frequently used on the series.

While many previous seasons have had Halloween Night or Horror Night as a theme, things get a bit more specific this time with a Horror Movie Night (please let there be a dance to Alice Cooper's "He's Back (The Man Behind the Mask" from Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives).

Getting her own spotlight this year is Mariah Carey, with a night dedicated to her songs in Week 4.

You can check out the full list of what's to come each week on Dancing with the Stars below. Week 2: Viral Hits Week 3: Yacht Rock Week 4: Mariah Carey Week 5: TBA Week 6: Dedication Night Week 7: Horror Movie Night Week 8: Disney Night Week 9: Grammy Night Week 10: Semi-Finals Week 11: Finale



The full cast and their professional dancing partner for Dancing with the Stars Season 35 is: Tatyana Ali (The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air) & Jan Ravnik Tyler Cameron (The Bachelorette ) & Sharna Burgess Giada De Laurentis (Celebrity Chef) & Alan Bersten Jenna Dewan (Step Up) & Val Chmerkovskiy Ezra Frech (Paralympic Gold Medalist) & Daniella Karagach Amber Glenn (Gold Medalist Figure Skater) & Pasha Pashkov Taylor Hanson ("MmmBop" group, Hanson) & Britt Stewart Maura Higgins (Love Island UK) & Mark Ballas Conner Leavitt (The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives) & Adele Zaikman - Eliminated on Night 1 Ciara Miller (Summer House) & Brandon Armstrong Sarah Jane Nader (Love Thy Nader) & Hailey Bills - Eliminated on Night 2 Jackson Olson (Savannah Bananas) & Emma Slater Guillermo Rodriguez (Jimmy Kimmel Live!) & Witney Carson Harry Shum Jr. (Glee, Grey's Anatomy) & Jenna Johnson Julia Stiles (Save The Last Dance) & Ezra Sosa Connor Wood (Social Media Personality) & Rylee Arnold

New episodes of Dancing with the Stars debut Tuesday nights on ABC and Disney+ streaming and then are also available the next day on Hulu.