"Dancing with the Stars" Season 35 Themes Include Horror Movie Night, Disney Night, and Mariah Carey Night

Yacht Rock Night and Grammy Night are also among the full list.
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With Dancing with the Stars Season 35 having kicked off last week with a two-night premiere, the full list of themes for each remaining week of the reality dance competition series have been revealed.

What's Happening:

  • The Season 35 themes were revealed on the Dancing with the Stars Official Podcast by host Andy Richter, himself a Dancing With the Stars contestant last year on Season 34 (and having a pretty good 2026, thanks to his supporting role in the huge breakout hit, Obsession).
  • Disney Night will be back on DWTS this season, with that particular night now quite frequently used on the series.
  • While many previous seasons have had Halloween Night or Horror Night as a theme, things get a bit more specific this time with a Horror Movie Night (please let there be a dance to Alice Cooper's "He's Back (The Man Behind the Mask" from Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives).
  • Getting her own spotlight this year is Mariah Carey, with a night dedicated to her songs in Week 4.
  • You can check out the full list of what's to come each week on Dancing with the Stars below.
    • Week 2: Viral Hits
    • Week 3: Yacht Rock
    • Week 4: Mariah Carey
    • Week 5: TBA Week
    • 6: Dedication Night
    • Week 7: Horror Movie Night
    • Week 8: Disney Night
    • Week 9: Grammy Night
    • Week 10: Semi-Finals
    • Week 11: Finale

  • The full cast and their professional dancing partner for Dancing with the Stars Season 35 is:
    • Tatyana Ali (The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air) & Jan Ravnik
    • Tyler Cameron (The Bachelorette ) & Sharna Burgess
    • Giada De Laurentis (Celebrity Chef) & Alan Bersten
    • Jenna Dewan (Step Up) & Val Chmerkovskiy
    • Ezra Frech (Paralympic Gold Medalist) & Daniella Karagach
    • Amber Glenn (Gold Medalist Figure Skater) & Pasha Pashkov
    • Taylor Hanson ("MmmBop" group, Hanson) & Britt Stewart
    • Maura Higgins (Love Island UK) & Mark Ballas
    • Conner Leavitt (The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives) & Adele Zaikman - Eliminated on Night 1
    • Ciara Miller (Summer House) & Brandon Armstrong
    • Sarah Jane Nader (Love Thy Nader) & Hailey Bills - Eliminated on Night 2
    • Jackson Olson (Savannah Bananas) & Emma Slater
    • Guillermo Rodriguez (Jimmy Kimmel Live!) & Witney Carson
    • Harry Shum Jr. (Glee, Grey's Anatomy) & Jenna Johnson
    • Julia Stiles (Save The Last Dance) & Ezra Sosa
    • Connor Wood (Social Media Personality) & Rylee Arnold
  • New episodes of Dancing with the Stars debut Tuesday nights on ABC and Disney+ streaming and then are also available the next day on Hulu.

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Eric Goldman
Growing up in Los Angeles, Eric grew up adoring movies and theme parks, carrying that love with him into a career covering a wide gamut of entertainment and pop culture that also includes TV, toys and comics. As a lifelong fan of both Disneyland and horror, the Haunted Mansion is his dream home.
View all articles by Eric Goldman