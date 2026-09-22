Hulu Looks Back at the Killer Clown Panic of 2016 with Gripping New Huluween Documentary

"Clown Panic" hits the streamer on Monday, October 12.

Hulu is marking the 10th anniversary of a series of killer clown sightings that gripped America with the new documentary Clown Panic.

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Hulu has announced the arrival of a new documentary just in time for Huluween – Clown Panic – which explores how a series of unsettling killer clown sightings in 2016 spiraled into a terrifying viral nightmare.

When children in a small South Carolina community report seeing clowns hiding in the woods in 2016, few believe them. But as sightings spread across the country, panic escalates into school lockdowns, police investigations and a nationwide media frenzy.

Featuring chilling archive footage, viral internet videos and revealing interviews with witnesses, law enforcement, clowns and cultural commentators, Clown Panic examines the collision of fear, social media and modern America at a moment of deep national anxiety.

Darkly funny, unsettling and unexpectedly emotional, the film uncovers how a bizarre urban legend spiraled into a global moral panic that has echoes that resonate today.

Directed by Ed Perkins, Clown Panic begins streaming October 12, 2026, exclusively on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

In addition to the trailer for the documentary, Hulu has also shared key art for Clown Panic.

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