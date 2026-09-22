No More Drama: Taylor Frankie Paul Quits Hulu's "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives"

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The seemingly never-ending drama surrounding Hulu's hit reality series The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives continues, as the show's embattled star Taylor Frankie Paul is calling it quits.

What's Happening:

Deadline reports that Taylor Frankie Paul, Bachelorette hopeful and one of titular Mormon Wives, revealed that she doesn’t “desire to move forward” with the show as relations within the ensemble have seemingly frayed.

This move comes after her co-star Mikayla Matthews quit the show, seemingly because of Paul's continued involvement.

Paul has faced renewed controversy involving ex Dakota Mortensen, including domestic violence allegations and resurfaced footage of Paul physically assaulting him. This controversy is also what led to ABC shelving the already-shot season of The Bachelorette starring Paul.

Whether Paul's decision to quit the series leads to Matthews' return remains to be seen at this time.

Fellow cast member Mayci Neely seemed to support Matthews, saying on TikTok: "I am finishing this current season that we are filming and then not sure for after that."

We do know that Hulu has renewed the series for an additional 20 episodes, which will follow the truncated sixth season, which just premiered on September 10.

Cameras have already started rolling for the new episodes, but it remains to be seen what the plan is moving forward.

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