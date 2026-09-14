Mikayla Matthews Announces Departure from "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives"

She announced her departure due to issues with the show platforming behavior she disagrees with.

Mikayla Matthews has announced on social media that she is leaving the hit reality series The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives due to differences in values between her and the show.

What’s Happening:

Deadline is reporting that Mikayla Matthews is leaving The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, saying she can no longer support behavior being platformed by the show.

Matthews said in a recent Instagram post that her experiences growing up around abuse influenced her decision, adding that continuing to profit from the series would go against her morals.

Her comments seemingly reference Taylor Frankie Paul, who has faced renewed controversy involving ex Dakota Mortensen, including domestic violence allegations and resurfaced footage of Paul physically assaulting him.

Matthews and Paul previously clashed on the show over criticism of Paul’s behavior.

Matthews said she is concerned about the impact the ongoing drama has on the cast’s children and believes supporting someone shouldn’t mean excusing toxic behavior without accountability.

While grateful for what the show provided her family, Matthews shared she plans to continue sharing her story and advocating for others independently.

You can check out her full Instagram post below:

Mormon Wives on Dancing with the Stars:

Conner Leavitt of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives fame will be dancing alongside Adele Zaikman in this season of Dancing with the Stars.

Part of the 35th season, you can catch the two-night premiere tomorrow and Wednesday, September 15th and 16th, on ABC and Disney+ at 8 PM ET.

Check out the full cast list while you wait!

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