Meet the Characters from Freeform's New "Coven Academy" in New Set of Images
The series is set to debut on October 1 on the network.
New character images are introducing us to the cast of the upcoming new Freeform series, Coven Academy, ahead of its premiere early next month.
What's Happening:
- New character poster-style images have been revealed, introducing us to the cast of personalities in the upcoming Freeform series, Coven Academy.
- Set against the moody backdrop of New Orleans, Coven Academy follows a trio of teenage witches-in-training who are bound by destiny to guard their city against dangerous, ancient forces. Between unraveling dark secrets, mastering volatile magic, and facing off against distractingly cute rivals, they must also navigate the heartbreaks and deep bonds that come with growing up.
- The series stars:
- Malina Pauli Weissman (A Series of Unfortunate Events) as Briar
- Tiffani Thiessen (90210, Saved by the Bell) as Miss Graves
- Malachi Barton (Camp Rock 3) as Jake
- Louis Thresher (Boarders) as Ollie
- Jordan Leftwich (Family Switch) as Sasha
- Ora Duplass (Their Town) as Tegan
- Devon Sawa (Final Destination) as Mr. Cole
- Swayam Bhatia (ZOMBIES 4) as McKenna
- Brendon Tremblay (Descendants: Wicked Wonderland) as Alexander
- The new series comes from creator Tim Federle (High School Musical: The Musical: The Series), and draws inspiration from teen dramas of the 90s and some supernatural classics. Think Dawson's Creek and Hocus Pocus, or Practical Magic, The Craft, and Charmed.
- Intentionally designed to feel older and darker than traditional programming one might find on Disney Channel (hence, Freeform), the series will incorporate more mature themes, contemporary music, and a more cinematic style.
- Interestingly, Coven Academy will adopt a new release strategy aimed at a generation known for shorter attention spans, with the first season being composed of 21 "bite-sized chapters."
- Coven Academy arrives on October 1 on Freeform, and will be available the next day on Disney+ and Hulu.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com