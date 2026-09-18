"Coven Academy" Full Trailer Released for New Freeform / Disney+ / Hulu Supernatural Drama
A witchy good time lies ahead for viewers.
A new supernatural teen drama entitled Coven Academy headed to Freeform, Disney+, and Hulu recently dropped its teaser trailer and took over a promotional wall at Disney California Adventure. And today, the series got a full trailer ahead of its October debut, which you can check out below.
What's happening:
- A new, full trailer has been released for the upcoming supernatural teen drama Coven Academy, which focuses on a trio of witches in training who must protect their city against evil forces.
- The series stars Malina Weissman (A Series of Unfortunate Events), Tiffani Thiessen (Saved by the Bell), Malachi Barton (ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires), Louis Thresher (Boarders), Jordan Leftwich (Family Switch), and Ora Duplass (Their Town). It was created by Tim Federle (High School Musical: The Musical: The Series).
- Coven Academy will premiere Thursday, October 1 on Freeform, and then become available to stream on Disney+ and Hulu the following day, Friday, October 2.
More Disney+ News:
- Disney has struck a new content and development deal with Like Nastya.
- Sonia Rovai has been appointed Disney Italy Vice President of Original Production.
- Season 8 of The Kardashians will return with more drama on Hulu and Disney+ this fall.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now