"Coven Academy" Full Trailer Released for New Freeform / Disney+ / Hulu Supernatural Drama

A new supernatural teen drama entitled Coven Academy headed to Freeform, Disney+, and Hulu recently dropped its teaser trailer and took over a promotional wall at Disney California Adventure. And today, the series got a full trailer ahead of its October debut, which you can check out below.

What's happening:

A new, full trailer has been released for the upcoming supernatural teen drama Coven Academy, which focuses on a trio of witches in training who must protect their city against evil forces.

The series stars Malina Weissman (A Series of Unfortunate Events), Tiffani Thiessen (Saved by the Bell), Malachi Barton (ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires), Louis Thresher (Boarders), Jordan Leftwich (Family Switch), and Ora Duplass (Their Town). It was created by Tim Federle (High School Musical: The Musical: The Series).

Coven Academy will premiere Thursday, October 1 on Freeform, and then become available to stream on Disney+ and Hulu the following day, Friday, October 2.

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