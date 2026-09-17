Disney and Like Nastya Strike New Content and Development Deal for Disney+

The global kids’ creator will develop an original animated preschool series for Disney Jr. and Disney+, along with new live-action content.

Disney is teaming up with one of the biggest names in kids’ digital entertainment. The Walt Disney Company has entered into a new content and development deal with global kids’ creator Like Nastya, marking the brand’s first development deal with a major entertainment company.

What’s Happening:

The partnership will bring Like Nastya into Disney’s broader ecosystem with an original animated preschool series currently in development for Disney Jr. and Disney+, along with new live-action programming aimed at kids, tweens, teens, and families.

Like Nastya has become a global digital phenomenon since launching on YouTube, growing into one of the platform’s largest kids’ channels. The brand currently boasts more than 450 million subscribers across 25 YouTube channels spanning 22 languages and has accumulated more than 275 billion lifetime views.

The new deal will expand the types of content available under the Like Nastya brand while also introducing the creator’s world to Disney audiences. In addition to the animated preschool series, the partnership calls for new live-action content designed to reach a broad range of young viewers and families.

Disney will also have access to a curated collection of existing Like Nastya library content. The videos are known for their playful storytelling, imaginative adventures, music, and family-friendly entertainment, giving Disney another avenue to bring the popular creator’s existing catalog to its audiences.

The new content will be distributed across Disney+ and other Disney-owned platforms, expanding the partnership beyond the upcoming original series.

“I’m incredibly proud of Anastasiia and how ‘Like Nastya’ has grown into a global brand loved by millions of families worldwide. Bringing together the worlds of ‘Like Nastya’ and Disney is an exciting opportunity to create something truly special for a new generation,” said Anna Radzinskaia, Nastya’s mother and founder of the Like Nastya brand.

The partnership was also announced through the official Like Nastya social media accounts. According to the announcement, the first major project coming from the deal is an original animated preschool series that is currently in development for Disney Jr. and Disney+. While additional details about the series, including its creative team, format, characters, and release date, have not yet been announced, the project will mark a significant expansion of the Like Nastya brand into traditional animated television.

The deal also gives the partnership room to grow beyond preschool programming. With live-action projects planned for kids, tweens, teens, and families, Disney and Like Nastya are developing a slate that can potentially reach viewers across multiple age groups.

For Disney, the collaboration further expands its relationship with a creator who already has a massive international audience. For Like Nastya, the deal provides an opportunity to develop original programming alongside one of the world's largest entertainment companies while bringing its existing library and new projects to Disney platforms.

More details about the upcoming animated series and additional content are expected to be announced as development progresses.

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