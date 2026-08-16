Eden Espinosa is "Unstoppable" as Zandrya in New Song from "Sofia the First: Royal Magic"
The song debuts online after its premiere at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.
A new song from Sofia the First: Royal Magic has debuted online, following its premiere at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.
What's Happening:
- During a panel at the D23 Spotlight Stage hosted by Yvette Nicole Brown (who voices Lady Saddlespur in the series), we got our first look at a new song from Sofia the First: Royal Magic, titled "Unstoppable."
- The song is performed by Ariel Winter as Sofia, Mandy Moore as Rapunzel and Eden Espinosa as the wicked sorceress, Zandrya.
- That's a name that is likely familiar to Disney fans, as prior to getting her break on Broadway, Espinosa performed in a number of shows at Disneyland.
- This is not her first time performing alongside Moore, as she voiced Rapunzel’s handmaiden and confidant Cassandra in Rapunzel's Tangled Adventure.
- The panel also saw other voice talents from the Sofia the First sequel series perform a delightful sing-along, including:
- Darcy Rose Brynes (Amber)
- Julie Nathanson (Miss Nettie)
- Matthew Lamb (Prince Devin)
- Aaliyah Mariah Magcasi (Princess Camila)
- The new series debuted back in May on Disney Jr. and on Disney+, serving as a sort of sequel series to the original hit series, Sofia the First. Now, in Royal Magic, we follow Sofia as she attends The Charmswell School for Royal Magic, where she discovers she is the most magical princess in the EverRealm and must learn how to master her powers while making new royal friends.
- You can find out what we thought of the new show when it debuted in our Sofia the First: Royal Magic review.
More Disney TV News:
- The popular docuseries The Imagineering Story is getting some new chapters, with filmmaker Leslie Iwerks revealed to be already at work on the 2028 project.
- Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends has been renewed for a historic seventh season on Disney Jr. and Disney+.
- Jon Favreau shared a first look at his upcoming Oswald miniseries at D23, set to debut on Disney+ in February.
- Kingdom Hearts fans were surely surprised by the announcement that a new anime series inspired by the hit game franchise is in the works.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now