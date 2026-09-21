"Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba The Movie: Infinity Castle" Sets Hulu Streaming Date

The first chapter of the epic trilogy will begin streaming on Hulu after its record-setting theatrical run.

After making a major impact in theaters around the world, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba The Movie: Infinity Castle is finally making its way to streaming. Fans of the hit anime franchise will be able to watch the first chapter of the epic trilogy from home beginning September 28.

What’s Happening:

The first installment in the trilogy concluding the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba story, Infinity Castle, became a global theatrical phenomenon, delivering a major big-screen chapter for one of the world's most popular anime franchises. Now, viewers who missed the theatrical release, or those looking to experience the film again, will be able to stream it on Hulu.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba The Movie: Infinity Castle picks up as Tanjiro Kamado and the Demon Slayer Corps face one of their most dangerous challenges yet. After losing his family and witnessing his younger sister Nezuko become a demon, Tanjiro joined the Demon Slayer Corps with the goal of avenging his family and finding a way to restore his sister.

The story takes a dramatic turn after an attempt by Ubuyashiki to stop the leader of the Twelve Kizuki fails. Lady Tamayo is captured, and Tanjiro, Zenitsu, Inosuke and the Hashira are plunged into the Infinity Castle, the demons' stronghold.

Inside the constantly shifting fortress, the Demon Slayer Corps members are forced to confront some of their most powerful enemies. The battle sets the stage for the larger conflict that will unfold throughout the upcoming trilogy.

The film serves as the first chapter of the epic trilogy adapting the climactic Infinity Castle arc of Koyoharu Gotouge's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga. With the story moving into its final battles, the movie brings together some of the franchise's most important characters for a massive confrontation against the demons.

For fans preparing to watch Infinity Castle on Hulu, several previous installments of the anime are also available to stream, making it possible to revisit the story leading up to the film.

Available on Hulu now are Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train Arc, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc, and Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc. The listed seasons are available in both subtitled and dubbed versions.

With Infinity Castle arriving September 28, fans can catch up on the previous arcs before entering the Infinity Castle alongside Tanjiro, Zenitsu, Inosuke, and the Hashira.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba The Movie: Infinity Castle begins streaming on Hulu September 28.

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