The Stewart Firm Faces Tumultuous Times in Trailer for New Season of "Reasonable Doubt"

After a brutal attack leaves The Stewart Firm shaken, nothing feels certain, especially its future. With the firm’s most loyal client (Durrell "Tank" Babbs) at the center of a spiraling media disaster, the team is thrust into a high-stakes battle where every move could mean survival...or collapse. As grief lingers and pressure mounts, one question looms: can they rebuild in time or will the cost of moving forward too quickly be everything they stand to lose?