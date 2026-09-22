The Stewart Firm Faces Tumultuous Times in Trailer for New Season of "Reasonable Doubt"

The series returns to Hulu for its fourth season on October 6.
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Jax Stewart is back in the courtroom, as Hulu has shared the trailer for Season 4 of the Onyx Collective series Reasonable Doubt.

What's Happening:

  • The trailer and key art for Season 4 of Reasonable Doubt has been released ahead of the show's return on Tuesday, October 6.
  • Reasonable Doubt centers on Los Angeles-based high-powered criminal defense attorney Jacqueline “Jax" Stewart as she deals with past traumas, a struggling marriage, motherhood and a murder case while trying to keep her life together.
  • After a brutal attack leaves The Stewart Firm shaken, nothing feels certain, especially its future. With the firm’s most loyal client (Durrell "Tank" Babbs) at the center of a spiraling media disaster, the team is thrust into a high-stakes battle where every move could mean survival...or collapse. As grief lingers and pressure mounts, one question looms: can they rebuild in time or will the cost of moving forward too quickly be everything they stand to lose?

  • New to the cast this season is R&B singer, actor, and podcaster Durrell “Tank” Babbs as Eric Cropper, The Stewart Firm’s newest client.
  • Also joining the cast is Meagan Good as Regina Harris, the new district attorney who is smart, compassionate, and nobody’s fool.
  • Returning cast members include Morris Chestnut, Joseph Sikora, Brandee Evans, La La Anthony, Taylor Polidore Williams, DeVaughn Nixon, Rutina Wesley, and Alexxis Lemire.
  • Reasonable Doubt was created, written, and executive produced by Raamla Mohamed.

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