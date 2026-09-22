The Stewart Firm Faces Tumultuous Times in Trailer for New Season of "Reasonable Doubt"
The series returns to Hulu for its fourth season on October 6.
Jax Stewart is back in the courtroom, as Hulu has shared the trailer for Season 4 of the Onyx Collective series Reasonable Doubt.
What's Happening:
- The trailer and key art for Season 4 of Reasonable Doubt has been released ahead of the show's return on Tuesday, October 6.
- Reasonable Doubt centers on Los Angeles-based high-powered criminal defense attorney Jacqueline “Jax" Stewart as she deals with past traumas, a struggling marriage, motherhood and a murder case while trying to keep her life together.
- After a brutal attack leaves The Stewart Firm shaken, nothing feels certain, especially its future. With the firm’s most loyal client (Durrell "Tank" Babbs) at the center of a spiraling media disaster, the team is thrust into a high-stakes battle where every move could mean survival...or collapse. As grief lingers and pressure mounts, one question looms: can they rebuild in time or will the cost of moving forward too quickly be everything they stand to lose?
- New to the cast this season is R&B singer, actor, and podcaster Durrell “Tank” Babbs as Eric Cropper, The Stewart Firm’s newest client.
- Also joining the cast is Meagan Good as Regina Harris, the new district attorney who is smart, compassionate, and nobody’s fool.
- Returning cast members include Morris Chestnut, Joseph Sikora, Brandee Evans, La La Anthony, Taylor Polidore Williams, DeVaughn Nixon, Rutina Wesley, and Alexxis Lemire.
- Reasonable Doubt was created, written, and executive produced by Raamla Mohamed.
More Hulu News:
- The ill-fated M3GAN spinoff SOULM8TE is coming to Hulu next month.
- Hulu is marking the 10th anniversary of a series of killer clown sightings that gripped America with the new documentary Clown Panic.
- Embattled reality star Taylor Frankie Paul has revealed she will be leaving The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.
- Here’s everything coming to Hulu in October 2026, from new Originals and horror favorites to returning ABC and FX series, anime, movies, podcasts, and more.
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