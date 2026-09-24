"Adventure Time: Side Quests" Season 2 Trailer Debuts

Finn and Jake return for more wild adventures across the Land of Ooo when all-new episodes arrive October 2 on Disney+ and Hulu.

Finn and Jake are heading back to the Land of Ooo for another round of unexpected adventures. Disney+ and Hulu have released the official trailer for Adventure Time: Side Quests Season 2, previewing a new collection of standalone adventures featuring some of the beloved characters from the Adventure Time universe.

What’s Happening:

All episodes of Season 2 will be available to stream on October 2 on both Disney+ and Hulu.

In the new season, Finn and Jake once again find themselves taking on side quests that quickly become much bigger than expected. From wrestling toads and facing baby gladiators to getting caught up in magical spells, the duo will encounter plenty of strange situations as they explore more of the wild and wonderful Land of Ooo.

The new season continues the spirit of Adventure Time: Side Quests, focusing on the friendship between Finn and Jake while sending them on adventures that can range from seemingly insignificant detours to much larger challenges. As always, the pair won't hesitate to jump into action, even when the situation becomes increasingly unpredictable.

Season 2 also brings back several familiar faces from the Adventure Time universe. Sasha Knight voices Finn the Human, while John DiMaggio returns as Jake the Dog. Tom Kenny is back as Ice King, with Hynden Walch returning as Princess Bubblegum, Olivia Olson as Marceline and Niki Yang as BMO.

The returning characters add another layer of familiarity to the new adventures while keeping Finn and Jake at the center of the series.

Produced by Cartoon Network Studios, Adventure Time: Side Quests is led by Executive Producer and Showrunner Nate Cash. Victor Courtright serves as Supervising Director, with Niki Yang, Katie Aldworth and Rose Feduk serving as directors.

The creative team also includes Story Editor Darrick Bachman, Art Director Nick Cross and Composer Matthew Janszen.

The series continues to explore the world of Ooo through shorter adventures, giving Finn and Jake plenty of opportunities to encounter unusual characters, strange creatures and magical situations along the way. The Season 2 trailer offers a preview of the duo's latest misadventures while bringing back the colorful world and familiar personalities that fans know from the franchise.

With the complete second season arriving at the same time, viewers will be able to follow Finn and Jake through their latest collection of side quests when the series returns October 2.

Adventure Time: Side Quests Season 2 will be available to stream on Disney+ and Hulu beginning October 2.

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