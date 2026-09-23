KATSEYE's Latest Film "Wild Hearts" Sets October Release on Disney+ and Hulu

The new film takes fans behind the scenes of KATSEYE’s rise to global pop stardom and celebrates the fans who helped make it possible.
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Popular girl group KATSEYE are bringing their latest film, KATSEYE: WILD HEARTS, to Disney+ and Hulu next month.

What's Happening:

  • The film takes fans inside the global girl group’s latest chapter, combining never-before-seen footage, fan videos from EYEKONS and intimate interviews with the members.
  • KATSEYE: WILD HEARTS also explores the close relationship between the group and its global fandom, serving as a love letter to the EYEKONS who have supported KATSEYE throughout their rise.
  • Audiences will get a look back at KATSEYE’s journey from the pressures of Dream Academy to viral hits and global pop success, including the setbacks, sacrifices and breakthrough moments along the way.
  • Directed by Nadia Hallgren, the film is produced by Interscope Films and Boardwalk Pictures in partnership with HYBE x Geffen.
  • KATSEYE: WILD HEARTS arrives Friday, October 16 on Hulu and Disney+.

  • The streaming debut follows the film’s limited theatrical run and the recent launch of KATSEYE: THE WILDWORLD TOUR.
  • KATSEYE also recently released their third EP, WILD, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.
  • Back in August, the group appeared during the Disney Legends Ceremony at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event to perform “I Won’t Say (I’m in Love)” from Hercules to honor Susan Egan.

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