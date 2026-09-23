KATSEYE's Latest Film "Wild Hearts" Sets October Release on Disney+ and Hulu
The new film takes fans behind the scenes of KATSEYE’s rise to global pop stardom and celebrates the fans who helped make it possible.
Popular girl group KATSEYE are bringing their latest film, KATSEYE: WILD HEARTS, to Disney+ and Hulu next month.
What's Happening:
- The film takes fans inside the global girl group’s latest chapter, combining never-before-seen footage, fan videos from EYEKONS and intimate interviews with the members.
- KATSEYE: WILD HEARTS also explores the close relationship between the group and its global fandom, serving as a love letter to the EYEKONS who have supported KATSEYE throughout their rise.
- Audiences will get a look back at KATSEYE’s journey from the pressures of Dream Academy to viral hits and global pop success, including the setbacks, sacrifices and breakthrough moments along the way.
- Directed by Nadia Hallgren, the film is produced by Interscope Films and Boardwalk Pictures in partnership with HYBE x Geffen.
- KATSEYE: WILD HEARTS arrives Friday, October 16 on Hulu and Disney+.
- The streaming debut follows the film’s limited theatrical run and the recent launch of KATSEYE: THE WILDWORLD TOUR.
- KATSEYE also recently released their third EP, WILD, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.
- Back in August, the group appeared during the Disney Legends Ceremony at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event to perform “I Won’t Say (I’m in Love)” from Hercules to honor Susan Egan.
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