"The Artful Dodger" Cast Reconvenes to Kick Off Production on the Third and Final Season

Check out a new video of the cast reassembling for a table read.

The cast of The Artful Dodger are back together in a new video, celebrating the start of their third and final season.

The Dodge is On:

In a new video shared by Hulu, the cast and creative team behind The Artful Dodger are seen gathering together for a table read in Sydney, Australia for the Season 3 premiere episode, prior to the official start of production.

Sydney, Australia for the Season 3 premiere episode, prior to the official start of production. The caption for the post reads "Back together, one last time."

It was announced in early August that The Artful Dodger had been renewed for a third and final season, after Season 2 of the Hulu (and Disney+ outside the US) series debuted in February this year.

Back together, one last time.



The third and final season of #TheArtfulDodger is coming soon to Disney+ and Hulu. pic.twitter.com/PMe3EvR5BR — Hulu (@hulu) September 23, 2026

The Artful Dodger stars Thomas Brodie-Sangster (Game of Thrones, The Queen's Gambit) as the title character, AKA Jack Dawkins, the child pickpocket from Charles Dickens' Oliver Twist.

In the series, a now-adult Jack is living as a surgeon before he's drawn back into a life of crime.

David Thewlis (Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, Avatar: Fire and Ash) and Maia Mitchell (Teen Beach Movie, Good Trouble) also star.

Anyone else curious about this blurry-faced dude on the left in the video? Is it just a crew member or someone's friend who didn't want their face seen? Or is it a mystery guest star? Hmmm...

The Artful Dodger was c o-created by James McNamara, David Maher and David Taylor.

For Season 3, Andrew Knight (Hacksaw Ridge, Jack Irish, Rake), will return to lead the scripting as Executive Producer, alongside Dan Knight (Irreverent) as Script Producer.

Ben Young (The Twelve, Clickbait) and Ben C. Lucas (The Survivors, High Country) serve as as Directors.

Though the new social post simply says " The third and final season of The Artful Dodger is coming soon to Disney+ and Hulu," the show isn't expected to begin airing its next episodes until sometime in 2027.