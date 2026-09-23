"The Artful Dodger" Cast Reconvenes to Kick Off Production on the Third and Final Season
Check out a new video of the cast reassembling for a table read.
The cast of The Artful Dodger are back together in a new video, celebrating the start of their third and final season.
The Dodge is On:
- In a new video shared by Hulu, the cast and creative team behind The Artful Dodger are seen gathering together for a table read in Sydney, Australia for the Season 3 premiere episode, prior to the official start of production.
- The caption for the post reads "Back together, one last time."
- It was announced in early August that The Artful Dodger had been renewed for a third and final season, after Season 2 of the Hulu (and Disney+ outside the US) series debuted in February this year.
- The Artful Dodger stars Thomas Brodie-Sangster (Game of Thrones, The Queen's Gambit) as the title character, AKA Jack Dawkins, the child pickpocket from Charles Dickens' Oliver Twist.
- In the series, a now-adult Jack is living as a surgeon before he's drawn back into a life of crime.
- David Thewlis (Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, Avatar: Fire and Ash) and Maia Mitchell (Teen Beach Movie, Good Trouble) also star.
- Anyone else curious about this blurry-faced dude on the left in the video? Is it just a crew member or someone's friend who didn't want their face seen? Or is it a mystery guest star? Hmmm...
- The Artful Dodger was co-created by James McNamara, David Maher and David Taylor.
- For Season 3, Andrew Knight (Hacksaw Ridge, Jack Irish, Rake), will return to lead the scripting as Executive Producer, alongside Dan Knight (Irreverent) as Script Producer.
- Ben Young (The Twelve, Clickbait) and Ben C. Lucas (The Survivors, High Country) serve as as Directors.
- Though the new social post simply says "The third and final season of The Artful Dodger is coming soon to Disney+ and Hulu," the show isn't expected to begin airing its next episodes until sometime in 2027.
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