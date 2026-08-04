"The Artful Dodger" Renewed for a Third and Final Season by Hulu and Disney+
The final season will begin production in Australia later in 2026.
The Artful Dodger will be back to dodge for one last time, with Hulu green lighting a third and final season.
What's Happening:
- Hulu (and Disney+ outside the US) have renewed their original series The Artful Dodger for a third and final season.
- Co-created by James McNamara, David Maher and David Taylor, The Artful Dodger first debuted in 2023, while the show's second season premiered this past February.
- The series stars Thomas Brodie-Sangster (Game of Thrones, The Queen's Gambit) as the title character, in a sequel/spinoff story to Oliver Twist centering on a now-adult Jack Dawkins, the child pickpocket from the Charles Dickens story. Here, we find Jack living as a surgeon, before he's drawn back into a life of crime.
- David Thewlis (Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, Avatar: Fire and Ash) and Maia Mitchell (Teen Beach Movie, Good Trouble) also star.
- Much of the same creative team are returning for Season 3, including Sony Pictures Television’s Curio Pictures’ Jo Porter and Rachel Gardner as Executive Producers/Producers, Chris Martin-Jones (A Place to Call Home, Home and Away) as Series Producer and Ben Young (The Twelve, Clickbait) and Ben C. Lucas (The Survivors, High Country) as Directors.
- Andrew Knight (Hacksaw Ridge, Jack Irish, Rake), will return to lead the scripting as Executive Producer, alongside Dan Knight (Irreverent) as Script Producer.
- The Artful Dodger Season 3 will begin filming in Sydney, Australia later this year.
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