Annual Price Hikes Come to Disney+ and Hulu as "Toy Story 5" Hits Disney+

Increases across various tiers raise from just 50 cents to $2.50.

For the fourth time in as many years, Disney has raised the monthly subscription price for Disney+ and Hulu.

What's Happening:

Bloomberg reports that the monthly price for the Disney+ streaming service has increased, effective today, September 23.

Specifically, the price for the Disney+ Premium tier, which is the service's plan with no ads, has increased from $18.99 to $21.49 a month , for new subscribers.

, for new subscribers. Other changes include: Hulu+ Premium (no ads): $21.49/month (previously $18.99/month) Disney+/Hulu Premium Bundle: $21.99/month (previously $19.99/month) Disney+ (with ads): $12.49/month (previously $11.99) Hulu (with ads): $12.49/month (previously $11.99)

Looking back, when Disney+ first launched, the cost was $6.99 and was ad free. The same plan will now cost $21.49 a month.

The price hike comes as Toy Story fans will likely flock to the service to watch the latest installment of the franchise, Toy Story 5, which is streaming as of today.

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