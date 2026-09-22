Disney+ and Hulu Update Podcast Slate, Celebrate Previous Success

Disney+ and Hulu are going all in on podcasts

While podcasts are traditionally an audio-only product, in recent years we've seen a significant increase in video podcasts, and streaming platforms have embraced them. Disney+ and Hulu have dropped new information on several upcoming podcast products, following a track record of success.

What's Happening:

Ever since the debut of an Only Murders in the Building companion podcast last year, podcasts have become a growing part of the libraries on both Disney+ and Hulu.

We have seen a lot of podcasts added to both streaming platforms in just the last few months, and now we have a bit more information as to why.

In a recent announcement, Disney revealed that 90% of the viewers of the Tell Me Lies podcast also watched every episode of the recent season, indicating strong engagement for both sides of the content.

Two new podcasts, independent of any TV series, debut on both Disney+ and Hulu today.

Best Friends brings actual friends Nicole Byer and Sasheer Zamata together for weekly conversations.

Best Friends together for weekly conversations. Perfect Person has Miles Bonsignore offering advice to those who call in.

Companion podcasts are a core part of the streaming strategy. According to Disney Paradise , FX’s Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette , and the Disney+ Original Percy Jackson and the Olympians are among the top viewed podcasts.

Paradise Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette Percy Jackson and the Olympians are among the top viewed podcasts. The new podcast for The Mandalorian and Grogu saw more views than any other podcast launch on Disney+.

A podcast for the new season of American Horror Story is set to debut this Thursday.

podcast for the new season of American Horror Story Fake Doctors, Real Friends with Zach and Donald, hosted by the stars of Scrubs, part of the recent IHeartRadioMedia deal, has now been scheduled to debut on October 1.

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