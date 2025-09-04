Get a Clue with the "Only Murders in the Building Official Podcast"

The official Only Murders in the Building podcast is back for Season 5, hosted by none other than Arconia resident Michael Cyril Creighton.

The cozy confines of the Arconia are getting a little more… cozy. And a lot more murderous, with the return of Only Murders in the Building and its official companion podcast, hosted by Arconia super-fan and resident Howard Morris, played by Michael Cyril Creighton.

What's Happening:

The Only Murders Official Podcast is here for Season 5!

is here for Season 5! Hosted by actor Michael Cyril Creighton, who plays fan-favorite character Howard Morris.

Every week, the podcast will provide a behind-the-scenes look at the new season, breaking down each episode with the cast and crew.

Listeners will get exclusive, never-before-heard stories, discover hidden details, and relive playful on-set moments from the production.

The podcast celebrates the unique blend of mystery, comedy, and charm that makes Only Murders in the Building a hit.

a hit. Season 5 of Only Murders in the Building premieres on September 9 on Hulu Disney+

premieres on September 9 on We previously covered the Season 5 Teaser for Only Murders in the Building

A Deeper Dive into the Arconia’s True-Crime Obsession

Beyond the podcast, the world of Only Murders has expanded in fascinating ways, reflecting the show's massive success and dedicated fanbase.

has expanded in fascinating ways, reflecting the show's massive success and dedicated fanbase. The series taps into a cultural zeitgeist, where people are not only consuming true crime but are actively participating in online communities, building their own "murder boards" and sharing theories.

The show's meticulous attention to detail and clever, meta-commentary on the genre itself has also led to a significant amount of fan-generated content, from fan fiction and art to, of course, countless fan theories and elaborate breakdowns of each episode.

The official podcast, hosted by an in-character actor, is the ultimate acknowledgement of this fan culture, bridging the gap between the on-screen world and the passionate community of viewers who are just as invested in solving the Arconia's mysteries as Charles, Oliver, and Mabel are.

More Disney TV News: