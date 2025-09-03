Jimmy Kimmel is Going Back to Brooklyn, Beginning with a Special Guest

The late-night host is bringing his show back to New York for the seventh time, with a special appearance by his fellow late-night peer.

According to a Hollywood Reporter exclusive, Jimmy Kimmel Live! is going bicoastal this fall, as the ABC late-night show announced it will be heading back to Brooklyn for a week of shows.

What’s Happening:

Jimmy Kimmel Live! is taping five shows from September 29 through October 3 at the Brooklyn Academy of Music's Howard Gilman Opera House.

is taping five shows from September 29 through October 3 at the Brooklyn Academy of Music's Howard Gilman Opera House. The first announced guest for the week of shows is Stephen Colbert, who is preparing for the final season of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert following its recent cancellation by CBS.

following its recent cancellation by CBS. This marks the seventh time that Kimmel has brought his show to Brooklyn.

More guests for the week are to be announced at a later date.

Previous Brooklyn Guests:

Kimmel’s previous Brooklyn shows have featured an impressive lineup of guests, including:

Musicians: Cardi B, Eminem, Wu-Tang Clan, Alicia Keys, Jay Z, Howard Stern

Cardi B, Eminem, Wu-Tang Clan, Alicia Keys, Jay Z, Howard Stern Actors: Jason Bateman, Benedict Cumberbatch, Michael J. Fox, John Krasinski, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Tracy Morgan, Chris Rock, Adam Sandler, Ben Stiller

Jason Bateman, Benedict Cumberbatch, Michael J. Fox, John Krasinski, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Tracy Morgan, Chris Rock, Adam Sandler, Ben Stiller Politicians/Personalities: Jon Stewart, Senator Bernie Sanders, David Letterman

About Jimmy Kimmel:

Jimmy Kimmel Live! is produced in association with 20th Television, a Disney subsidiary.

is produced in association with 20th Television, a Disney subsidiary. When the show premiered in 2003, it aired after midnight, putting it at a disadvantage. In 2013, ABC moved it to the 11:35 PM slot, allowing it to compete directly with The Tonight Show and The Late Show .

and . While the show's early days were marked by a more irreverent tone, it has evolved over time to become a more political and personal platform, especially following the birth of his son.

Kimmel also serves as the host for the annual Disney Upfronts, a presentation to advertisers. In this role, he playfully roasts the company's brands and executives, including CEO Bob Iger, showcasing his unique position as both a major talent and an insider.

