"Vampirina: Teenage Vampire" Season 2 Trailer Reveals New Musical Adventures

Vee and her friends return to Wilson Hall for new music, supernatural chaos and a mysterious prophecy when Season 2 premieres October 6.

The fangs are out once again! Disney has unveiled the official trailer and poster for Season 2 of Vampirina: Teenage Vampire, giving fans a first look at the next chapter of the music-filled supernatural series. The live-action Disney adaptation returns October 6 on Disney Channel, with the full second season arriving on Disney+ the following day.

What’s Happening:

Based on the popular Vampirina book series and inspired by the record-breaking Disney Jr. series, Vampirina: Teenage Vampire follows Vee, a tween vampire who leaves her home in Transylvania to attend a performing arts boarding school. For the first time, Vee finds herself living among humans while attempting to keep her vampire identity a secret.

At Wilson Hall, Vee gets to pursue her passion for music while navigating friendships, school life and all the challenges that come with being a vampire teenager. The upcoming second season picks up after Vee performs for the entire school in front of her idol, Millie Eyelash. However, the celebration comes with an unexpected consequence when Vee accidentally unleashes a horde of monsters that had been imprisoned in the mirror realm.

As Vee and her friends return to Wilson Hall, they're ready to chase new musical dreams while dealing with the fallout from the supernatural chaos. Vee also faces a much more personal complication when she and Elijah are confronted with a prophecy declaring that the two can never be together.

Season 2 continues to star Kenzi Richardson as the edgy yet adorable Vee, alongside Jiwon Lee as Vee's kind and girly-girl roommate Sophie, Shaun Dixon as the intriguing and laid-back Elijah, Milo Maharlika as Demi, a 600-year-old ghost, and Faith Hedley as Britney, a talented legacy student.

The new season is also bringing some familiar and new faces to Wilson Hall. Jodie Sweetin, best known for Full House, and Ava Jean, who appears in Camp Rock 3, will join the series as recurring guest stars. Hollywood Records artist Hudson Stone, who also appears in Camp Rock 3 and the The Mickey Mouse Club pilot, will guest star, while Kim Coles returns as Dean Merriweather.

Behind the camera, the series continues to be led by the creative team behind Julie and the Phantoms. Dan Cross and David Hoge serve as showrunners and executive producers, while High School Musical: The Musical: The Series creator Tim Federle serves as an executive producer. Bronwyn North-Reist and Meg DeLoatch, known for Family Reunion, also executive produce. Randi Barnes developed the series for television.

With new music, supernatural surprises, returning characters, and the complicated prophecy surrounding Vee and Elijah, Season 2 promises to bring plenty of drama and adventure to Wilson Hall. Fans can catch the season premiere of Vampirina: Teenage Vampire on Disney Channel October 6, followed by the full season on Disney+ October 7.

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