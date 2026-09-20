Latest "Big City Greens" Arrives and Takes the Family Out to Sea and Into Print

We have stared into the abyss and it knew your name.

The latest installment of Big City Greens heads out to see with the Remingtons before catching up on all the latest gossip with the Green family.

Remy Regatta

It's time for the big Regatta - you know, sailing and boats and racing them and everything - and the Remingtons are no stranger to the annual event. Especially since Rashida, Remy's mom, is a skipper of her own boat and has recruited Remy, his dad Russell, and bodyguard Vasquez into the boating competition. This year is no different and she needs to take down her sworn rival, Mr. Moneybucks.

However, the Regatta shows us a different side of Rashida, showing how loud, aggressive, and mean she can be during the competition to a point where even Vasquez is afraid of her! Remy thinks that there is a better way for her navigate her role as captain of the vessel, being more polite than as bossy as she is being.

Remy suggests a ship where the crew is equal, best friends, and everyone is a winner. Rashida takes exception to this idea, telling Remy that if he has time to suggest these ideas then he has time to pull some ropes. Remy refuses, deciding to enter the Regatta on his own, with his own crew and win the race.

His crew?

Smash cut to the Green family, who are now featured on Remy's new boat, the S.S. Friendship. As such, he intends to operate the boat as he stated earlier- giving everyone a hat so that they're all equal and each the skipper of the boat - with the intent of winning through kindness and (like the boat's name), friendship. To replace her son, Rashida taps a nearby windsurfer to join her crew while we discover the mess that Remy is about have on his hands.

Cricket knows nothing about boats, Gramma Alice is ready to defend the ship from any threat with a load of weapons, Bill THINKS he knows about boats, and Tilly is ready to sink the boat at a moments notice.

The Regatta is about to begin, and Remy and the S.S. Friendship are official entrants into the competition. Rashida is realizing her son is gaining on her in the race, and decides that "there are no sons" in the Regatta - vowing to win. When the windsurfer offers some words of wisdom, he immediately finds himself windsurfing off the boat and into the ocean.

Remy soon finds himself with a crew that is not ready for the Regatta in the Greens, and the stress is building up and Remy snaps and screams at everyone aboard - mirroring his own mother.

The chaos leads to both Remy's ship and his mom's ship on a collision course, smashing into each other. All is not lost though - well, Rashida's boat is - but Remy's is still largely intact.

They both snap out of their ways quickly and jump onto the S.S. Friendship and work together to take on Mr. Moneybucks, who is now resorting to some cheating-style tactics to win.

However, Remy can handle it like a pro, and even allows Alice to defend the ship the way she planned when Moneybucks starts dropping nautical exploding mines. He also calls in some air support and drops a whale, causing a tidal wave in the hope of capsizing Remy's boat. Instead, they navigate the boat and use it as a ramp to launch the boat up and over the whale, and even Moneybucks' boat, taking home the win.

As everyone is safely back on the dock, Tilly gets her wish and the whale breaches and lands on the boat, crushing and sinking the vessel.

Green Journalism

Tilly is outside with Saxon (and another fantasy sequence featuring our favorite burlap sack) when dinner time arrives at the Green family household. As she is curious about everyone's day, she finds herself with an exciting lack of information. Each of them is distracted by something else. Gramma is on the phone, Bill is still doing work around the house, and Cricket wants to go watch some bugs outside.

She erupts and points out that the time around the table is cherished and everybody is too busy to share the events of their day. In fact, it prompts her to come up with some kind of way to keep up with everybody's lives in some kind of paper that carries news.

As such, she comes up with the Tilly Times, a special publication catching up everyone in the family with the events of the day and each other's lives. The first issue arrives, and we already recap what everyone was up to just yesterday at dinner. Bill with his new trellises, Alice and her parking tickets, and Cricket with the bug fight.

The idea is novel and keeps the family entertained, albeit briefly. Immediately, Tilly decides she needs more enticing stories to get everyone involved with each other once again.

The first of these stories? A rousing expose showcasing how Cricket was crying during a recent episode of Gabmore Girls, followed by more stories like Gramma baby talking her knick knacks and tchotchkes, and even pictures of Bill drinking milk straight from the cow. As the family is amused and angry for the embarrassing stories, they seek out Tilly and find her in the basement with a staff of chicken writers serving as her press and reporting staff. Cricket and the family are more concerned about how they look in the paper more than much anything else.

Tilly responds that she only reports what she can see, so if they want to look better in the paper, then they should be better. Cricket takes an interview, Gramma hits the town in style, and Bill is afraid to move at all.

Each of these efforts, in turn, causes a different and arguably more scandalous and enticing story for Tilly to take to print. Bill decides the best scenario is to stop reading the newspaper altogether. Despite the enticing headlines, the family refuses.

Readership is now down, and Saxon advises Tilly that she needs to write an issue that the family can't resist. She sends out her chicken photographers who find all kinds of dirt and gossip on the rest of the family.

This gets her to print the ultimate issue of the Tilly Times, bringing the family to a fight - not closer together - to see what's inside. Tilly decides that its for the best to just destroy the issue, feeding it to Melissa the goat.

Now that the family doesn't have to worry about the paper anymore, they did come together and reflect on some of the other stories. Bill realizes that this is exactly what Tilly wanted - everyone coming together and just talking.

The family prints their own edition to thank Tilly, but it also features an expose on how the girl in the house (Tilly herself) smells like chickens from being in the basement with them all the time.

This episode of Big City Greens is now available on Disney Channel and streaming now on Disney+.