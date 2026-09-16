Disney Worlds Collide Costumes Revealed Ahead of Tour Launch

The Disney Worlds Collide Concert Tour is just a few days from getting underway. The show will bring together the music and many stars from Disney Channel's Zombies, Descendants, and Camp Rock movies for a night of live music. Fans of the tunes know what to expect from the sounds, but now we have our first look at what everybody will look like.

What's Happening:

A post on Instagram from content creator Emily Nelson has given us our first look at the outfits performers will wear on the Worlds Collide Concert Tour.

The outfits will definitely make it easier to see your favorite singer, even if you're not sitting all that close to the stage. Bright colors are the order of the day, with a lot of star shapes.

The color combinations work, though it has to be said that the orange/black combination is giving off serious Halloween vibes. Of course, since the show is running through the fall, that's maybe intentional.

Check out the first look below:

The Worlds Collide Tour begins September 25th in Palm Desert, CA, and covers nearly 50 cities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico through mid-December. The show will pick up again for a European tour in February 2027.

This is the second Worlds Collide Tour, which has added Camp Rock to the mix, alongside the release of the third film in that franchise earlier this year.

The set list for the show is already available.

Be sure to check out the new single for the tour as well.

Tickets for the Worlds Collide Tour are still available.

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