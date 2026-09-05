New Single from "Disney Descendants x ZOMBIES x Camp Rock: Worlds Collide" Concert Tour Now Available to Stream
The song serves as a sort of anthem for the concert tour.
Fans can now stream one of the hit tunes from the Disney Descendants x ZOMBIES x Camp Rock: Worlds Collide concert tour wherever they go!
What's Happening:
- Fans can now listen to the anthem of the Disney Descendants x ZOMBIES x Camp Rock: Worlds Collide concert tour wherever they go with the new single, "Worlds Collide 2026" now available to stream on most major music platforms.
- The new song sets the stage for the tour, which as they title suggests, sees the stars of all three of the mega hit franchises, Disney Descendants, ZOMBIES, and Camp Rock come together on stage.
- The song is now streaming on music platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, and more - and can be listened to now, below.
- Kicking off this fall across North America, the 2026 Worlds Collide Concert Tour will feature the likes of:
- Malachi Barton
- Liamani Segura
- Dara Reneé
- Mekonnen Knife
- Hudson Stone
- Swayam Bhatia
- Kiara Romero
- Alexandro Byrd.
- The tour will visit 48 arenas across the U.S., Canada and Mexico starting September 25 at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, CA and wraps on December 13 at Arena CDMX in Mexico City, MX.
- An exclusive Disney+ Perks presale will be available beginning Monday, March 23 at 10 am Local Time, while the public on sale time will begin March 27 at 10 am Local Time.
- There will also be various VIP packages available, including opportunities to be part of the tour's cast Q&A.
- This year's tour will bring the added twist of songs from the Camp Rock franchise – coming as interest regarding the now classic franchise is sure to be piqued, thanks to Camp Rock 3.
- Next-level choreography and electrifying special effects will be combined with fresh mashups and fan favorite songs for an unforgettable evening filled with nonstop delight, fan interactions, and nostalgia.
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