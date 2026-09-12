"Horseshoe Stomp" from Jessie's Roundup at the Magic Kingdom Arrives on Streaming Services
The fun of Cool Kids' Summer can continue on your Disney Parks playlist.
While Cool Kids' Summer might be over for the year, the young and young-at-heart can still enjoy the music of Jessie's Roundup at the Magic Kingdom with the release of one of its songs on streaming platforms.
What's Happening:
- During Cool Kids' Summer, guests could team up with Woody, Jessie, and their pals during Jessie’s Roundup, an interactive show filled with dancing, crafts, music, and plenty of high-energy fun.
- This show took place at The Diamond Horseshoe in the Magic Kingdom, displacing its usual food service during that period.
- The show's run came to an end on September 8, but the fun still continues with the release of the song "Horseshoe Stomp" on streaming services such as Spotify and Apple Music.
- You can check out our full video of Jessie's Roundup below, along with more coverage from the Cool Kids' Summer fun at The Diamond Horseshoe.
- Up next for The Diamond Horseshoe is a new limited-time pop-up dining experience, complete with specially crafted small plates, refreshing beverages, and a relaxed atmosphere.
- Reservations for the new Diamond Horseshoe experience open September 29, with the pop-up menu available beginning October 4.
More Walt Disney World News:
- The Magic of Disney Animation has soft opened ahead of its official opening on September 14 – check out our tag for all our coverage, including the news of a virtual queue to draw with Olaf.
- The Swan and Dolphin Resorts have opened a massive expansion to their convention center, now becoming the largest convention hotel on the U.S. Eastern Seaboard.
- Disney’s colorful Logo Mania collection is getting even bigger, with two new holiday-inspired colors arriving this November.
- 2027 dates have been revealed for two popular EPCOT festivals – Festival of the Arts and the Flower & Garden Festival.
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