"Horseshoe Stomp" from Jessie's Roundup at the Magic Kingdom Arrives on Streaming Services

The fun of Cool Kids' Summer can continue on your Disney Parks playlist.

While Cool Kids' Summer might be over for the year, the young and young-at-heart can still enjoy the music of Jessie's Roundup at the Magic Kingdom with the release of one of its songs on streaming platforms.

What's Happening:

During Cool Kids' Summer, guests could team up with Woody, Jessie, and their pals during Jessie’s Roundup, an interactive show filled with dancing, crafts, music, and plenty of high-energy fun.

This show took place at The Diamond Horseshoe in the Magic Kingdom, displacing its usual food service during that period.

The show's run came to an end on September 8, but the fun still continues with the release of the song "Horseshoe Stomp" on streaming services such as Spotify and Apple Music.

You can check out our full video of Jessie's Roundup below, along with more coverage from the Cool Kids' Summer fun at The Diamond Horseshoe.

Up next for The Diamond Horseshoe is a new limited-time pop-up dining experience, complete with specially crafted small plates, refreshing beverages, and a relaxed atmosphere.

Reservations for the new Diamond Horseshoe experience open September 29, with the pop-up menu available beginning October 4.

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