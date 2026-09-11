Swan & Dolphin Hold Ribbon Cutting for Massive Convention Center Expansion

The addition adds 100,000 square feet of meeting and event space.

Walt Disney World’s Swan and Dolphin has opened a massive expansion to their convention center, now becoming the largest convention hotel on the U.S. Eastern Seaboard.

What’s Happening:

  • For those looking to host events at Walt Disney World, the Swan and Dolphin has just expanded that possibility!
  • Announced today on the official Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Facebook page, the resort hosted an official ribbon cutting for the humungous addition to their convention center. 
  • The new space is more than 100,000 square feet of meeting and event area, bringing the resort's grand total of indoor and outdoor event space to over 600,000 square feet. 
  • The expansion includes a 38,000 square foot Upper Peninsula Ballroom, 40,000 square foot Lower Peninsula multi-function space, and 38,000 square feet of pre-function space. 
  • The expansion is a large part of the resort’s larger $275 million transformation, marking an exciting new chapter for one of Walt Disney World’s most iconic resorts!

  • For those looking to head to the Most Magical Place on Earth, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel

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Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
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