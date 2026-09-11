Swan & Dolphin Hold Ribbon Cutting for Massive Convention Center Expansion

Walt Disney World’s Swan and Dolphin has opened a massive expansion to their convention center, now becoming the largest convention hotel on the U.S. Eastern Seaboard.

What’s Happening:

For those looking to host events at Walt Disney World, the Swan and Dolphin has just expanded that possibility!

Announced today on the official Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Facebook page, the resort hosted an official ribbon cutting for the humungous addition to their convention center.

The new space is more than 100,000 square feet of meeting and event area, bringing the resort's grand total of indoor and outdoor event space to over 600,000 square feet.

The expansion includes a 38,000 square foot Upper Peninsula Ballroom, 40,000 square foot Lower Peninsula multi-function space, and 38,000 square feet of pre-function space.

The expansion is a large part of the resort’s larger $275 million transformation, marking an exciting new chapter for one of Walt Disney World’s most iconic resorts!

For those looking to head to the Most Magical Place on Earth, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.

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