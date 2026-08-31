The Diamond Horseshoe's Full Pop-Up Menu Is Here, and It Looks Delicious

The Diamond Horseshoe is about to become an excellent saloon.

Magic Kingdom is trying something new at The Diamond Horseshoe. The traditional table service dining is being replaced with a more relaxed lounge-style atmosphere, and now we know just what the new location will be serving.

What's Happening:

Walt Disney World previously announced a new pop-up menu would be coming to The Diamond Horseshoe.

Reservations for the new Diamond Horseshoe open September 29, and the pop-up menu is available beginning October 4.

Check out the full menu below.

Small Plates

Charcuterie: Cured beef, candied bacon, smoked pork, green chile cheese, smoked cheddar, and pickles

Glazed Sticky Ribs with cowboy beans and jalapeño crisps

Queso Fundido with Barbecue Burnt Ends with warm tortilla chips

Sweet Golden Corn Fritters with cilantro ranch dressing and red chili honey

Chipotle Chicken Tostada with queso fresco, lime crema, and pickled cactus salsa

Mini Hot Dog Platter: Wrapped in pastry served with tortilla chips and a side of queso

Non-Alcoholic Specialty Beverages

Orange Cream Soda: Fanta Orange with vanilla and cream

Fanta Orange with vanilla and cream Caramel Root Beer with Sweet Cream: Barq’s Root Beer flavored with caramel, and topped with sweet cream

Barq’s Root Beer flavored with caramel, and topped with sweet cream Enchanting Ember Lemonade: Minute Maid Premium Lemonade, strawberry, and hot honey

Minute Maid Premium Lemonade, strawberry, and hot honey Enchanted Grove Lime Splash: Minute Maid Limeade, cucumber, and mint

Cocktails

Whinnyin’ Whiskey Lemonade: Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey, Aperol liqueur, strawberry purée, Minute Maid Premium Lemonade, and basil

Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey, Aperol liqueur, strawberry purée, Minute Maid Premium Lemonade, and basil Cactus Rose Margarita: LALO Blanco Tequila, prickly pear, lime, and agave

LALO Blanco Tequila, prickly pear, lime, and agave High Plains Huckleberry: 44° North Mountain Huckleberry Vodka, crème de cassis liqueur, lemon juice, and cranberry

44° North Mountain Huckleberry Vodka, crème de cassis liqueur, lemon juice, and cranberry Rattler Rum Punch: Bacardí Superior Rum, orange, pineapple, lime, and passion fruit, garnished with a sweet-and-spicy rim

Bacardí Superior Rum, orange, pineapple, lime, and passion fruit, garnished with a sweet-and-spicy rim Coal’d Fashioned: Buffalo Trace Kentucky Straight Bourbon, Mr. Black Cold Brew Coffee Liqueur, cinnamon syrup, orange bitters, and Angostura bitters

Seasonal Cocktail

In Holiday Fashion: Buffalo Trace Kentucky Straight Bourbon, rosemary syrup, cranberry, and cinnamon

Wine Selection

Sparkling Nino Franco Rustico Prosecco

White Fess Parker Riesling

Red MacMurray Estate Pinot Noir



Draft Beer Selections

Samuel Adams Boston Lager

Yuengling Traditional Lager

Cigar City Jai Alai IPA

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