The Diamond Horseshoe's Full Pop-Up Menu Is Here, and It Looks Delicious
The Diamond Horseshoe is about to become an excellent saloon.
Magic Kingdom is trying something new at The Diamond Horseshoe. The traditional table service dining is being replaced with a more relaxed lounge-style atmosphere, and now we know just what the new location will be serving.
What's Happening:
- Walt Disney World previously announced a new pop-up menu would be coming to The Diamond Horseshoe.
- Reservations for the new Diamond Horseshoe open September 29, and the pop-up menu is available beginning October 4.
- Check out the full menu below.
Small Plates
- Charcuterie: Cured beef, candied bacon, smoked pork, green chile cheese, smoked cheddar, and pickles
- Glazed Sticky Ribs with cowboy beans and jalapeño crisps
- Queso Fundido with Barbecue Burnt Ends with warm tortilla chips
- Sweet Golden Corn Fritters with cilantro ranch dressing and red chili honey
- Chipotle Chicken Tostada with queso fresco, lime crema, and pickled cactus salsa
- Mini Hot Dog Platter: Wrapped in pastry served with tortilla chips and a side of queso
Non-Alcoholic Specialty Beverages
- Orange Cream Soda: Fanta Orange with vanilla and cream
- Caramel Root Beer with Sweet Cream: Barq’s Root Beer flavored with caramel, and topped with sweet cream
- Enchanting Ember Lemonade: Minute Maid Premium Lemonade, strawberry, and hot honey
- Enchanted Grove Lime Splash: Minute Maid Limeade, cucumber, and mint
Cocktails
- Whinnyin’ Whiskey Lemonade: Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey, Aperol liqueur, strawberry purée, Minute Maid Premium Lemonade, and basil
- Cactus Rose Margarita: LALO Blanco Tequila, prickly pear, lime, and agave
- High Plains Huckleberry: 44° North Mountain Huckleberry Vodka, crème de cassis liqueur, lemon juice, and cranberry
- Rattler Rum Punch: Bacardí Superior Rum, orange, pineapple, lime, and passion fruit, garnished with a sweet-and-spicy rim
- Coal’d Fashioned: Buffalo Trace Kentucky Straight Bourbon, Mr. Black Cold Brew Coffee Liqueur, cinnamon syrup, orange bitters, and Angostura bitters
Seasonal Cocktail
- In Holiday Fashion: Buffalo Trace Kentucky Straight Bourbon, rosemary syrup, cranberry, and cinnamon
Wine Selection
- Sparkling
- Nino Franco Rustico Prosecco
- White
- Fess Parker Riesling
- Red
- MacMurray Estate Pinot Noir
Draft Beer Selections
- Samuel Adams Boston Lager
- Yuengling Traditional Lager
- Cigar City Jai Alai IPA
More Magic Kingdom News:
- The latest episode of We Call it Imagineering included a look at work being done on Piston Peak.
- Big Top Souvenirs recently reopened with a new treat menu.
- New signage is up on Tiana's Bayou Adventure following a pair of incidents where guests attempted to exit the ride vehicle.
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