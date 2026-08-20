Big Top Souvenirs Announces Reopening Date and New Treats Coming to Magic Kingdom

Things are about to get even sweeter at Magic Kingdom.

It's rare to walk into a day at the Magic Kingdom and not find some location closed for refurbishment. The longer refurbishments go on the more frustrating they can be, but they usually also mean major upgrades once your favorite spot reopens. If you've been frustrated you can't visit Big Top Souvenirs for the last few months, the wait is nearly over.

What's Happening:

Big Top Souvenirs and Big Top Treats, located in the Storybook Circus area of Magic Kingdom's Fantasyland, has been closed since late February 2026.

This morning the Disney Parks Instagram account revealed that the location will reopen August 21. That's tomorrow if you're keeping score.

The Big Top Souvenirs closure has been part of a larger refurbishment of the Storybook Circus area. Pete's Silly Sideshow closed for refurbishment in January and reopened in June.

The post announcing reopening promises "sweet surprises" and additional details are given on some of them, including: Mickey Churro Caramel Apple: Granny Smith apple with marshmallow ears dipped in Werther’s Original caramel, white chocolatey coating, and churro cinnamon sugar



Dumbo Caramel Apple: Granny Smith apple with sugar cookie ears dipped in Werther’s® Original® caramel and chocolatey coating with red fondant collar and yellow chocolatey hat

Mickey Snowcone Marshmallow Pop: Marshmallow coated in fruit-flavored chocolatey coating with colorful sanding sugars

Minnie Pink Lemonade Cupcake: Pink lemonade-flavored cupcake and buttercream frosting with white chocolatey ears, assorted sprinkles, and chocolatey bow

Pink lemonade-flavored cupcake and buttercream frosting with white chocolatey ears, assorted sprinkles, and chocolatey bow Mickey Vanilla Celebration Cupcake: Vanilla cupcake with buttercream frosting, dark chocolatey ears, colorful chocolatey stars, and sprinkle surprise inside

Dumbo Sandwich Cookie: Two Dumbo-shaped sugar cookies with vanilla buttercream and colorful sprinkles

Mickey Circus Cookie: Mickey-shaped sugar cookie with pink or white chocolatey coating and colorful sprinkles

Circus Chips: Corn chips coated in brown sugar and cinnamon

Big Top Dippers: Animal crackers and apple slices served with vanilla buttercream, Werther’s® Original® caramel, and colorful sprinkles for dipping

More Magic Kingdom News: