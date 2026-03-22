Photos: Work Continues on the Massive Storybook Circus Tents at Magic Kingdom

Anybody else miss when there was a show in there?

Devotees may recall that back in January, Pete's Silly Sideshow closed for refurbishment, ousting the characters from their meet & greet location in that corner of the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World. That refurbishment has since extended into the neighboring Big Top Souvenirs in Fantasyland's Storybook Circus.

The work continues on the massive tent structures, with portions of the tents visibly removed. Scrims also cover most of the structure, but the bare canopy spires are visible.

These tent structures date back to when this area of the park opened as Mickey's Birthdayland back in 1988. They remained as the area became Mickey's Starland in 1990, and even through the next evolution of the area as Mickey's Toontown Fair in 1996. Yes, they have been refurbished over the years, but the same tent idea has remained all the way through to today, as Storybook Circus, which originally debuted as part of the New Fantasyland back in 2012.

In the meantime, the characters that were found in Pete's Silly Sideshow can be found in temporary locations throughout Storybook Circus. Big Top Souvenirs was largely a retail location, with nothing particularly unique to this location (outside of some special event exclusives from time to time) and much of the selection can be found at other retail locations throughout the park and the rest of Walt Disney World. The candy and treats that were in this location can also be picked up at the Main Street Confectionary.

There is currently no official end date for when the work will be complete and the locations will open.