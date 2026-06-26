Photos: Pete's Silly Sideshow Re-Opens Early at Magic Kingdom

Guests visiting Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom may be surprised to find a popular character greeting location open once again, just ahead of schedule.

Pete's Silly Sideshow, the popular character meet and greet location in Storybook Circus in Fantasyland at Magic Kingdom, was originally slated to reopen on June 27, instead opening their doors once again today, June 26. The indoor location allows guests to meet with Donald, Goofy, Daisy, and Minnie (each available individually) in their greatest circus roles.

The recent refurbishment not only saw regular maintenance being done, but also major work on the tents and structures holding them up that have long been a staple of this section of the park. Tents have been on this site since the debut of Mickey's Birthdayland back in 1988. The area then became Mickey's Starland in 1990, and Mickey's Toontown Fair in 1996. Each iteration of this part of the park has featured the tent structures.

While the tents were being refurbished, the characters normally housed within were moved to other exterior areas of Storybook Circus for their meet and greets. With notoriously hot and rainy summers in Central Florida, this was not necessarily ideal, so we're glad to have Pete's Silly Sideshow back.

To see Pete's Silly Sideshow for yourself and the rest of Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel!