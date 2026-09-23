A "Special Look" Preview of "The Remarried Empress" Debuts on Disney+

The cast and crew discuss creating the new series.

A new special look at The Remarried Empress is available on Disney+, giving viewers more of an idea of what to expect from the upcoming live-action adaptation of the hit web novel turned Naver Webtoon.

Royal Treatment:

The Remarried Empress' stars, Shin Mina ("Empress Navier"), Ju Jihoon ("Emperor Sovieshu"), Lee Jongsuk ("Crown Prince Heinrey"), and Lee Seyoung ("Rashta") all take part in the special, along with many other key members of the creative team.

Running nearly nine minutes, the featurette looks at many facets of production, starting with the significance of adapting such a popular story.

Of course, as popular as The Remarried Empress has been in other forms, it will still be new to some, but Lee Jong-suk notes he feels confident it will grab new audiences, saying "People might find it unfamiliar, but they won't find it boring."

Analyzing the main characters, all involved note that as romantic as the story is, they felt it was important that love not be Navier's ultimate goal and that she be a character making clear choices for her own reasons.

One of the writers, Yeoh Geena , also discusses resisting any urge to try to ground the story too much, remarking that "The fantasy falls apart" when you do so.

, also discusses resisting any urge to try to ground the story too much, remarking that "The fantasy falls apart" when you do so. There's a look at the huge search for the right location to film in, which involved scouting 16 European castles in person before the primary location, Schleissheim Palace in Germany, was decided upon.

The Remarried Empress: A Special Look can be viewed now on Disney+.

More on The Remarried Princess:

The Remarried Empress has been adapted for the screen by Yeoh Geena and Hyun Choongyeol and is directed by Cho Suwon (Still 17, Pinocchio).

First announced last year, the live-action version of The Remarried Empress will have its world premiere at the Busan International Film Festival next month, with three episodes debuting at the festival prior to the show's arrival on Hulu and Disney+ on November 4.

The show will kick off on those streaming platforms with the first four episodes available simultaneously, with two episodes released each week after on every Wednesday through November 25.