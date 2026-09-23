"IMPACT x Nightline" Returns for Season 5 with a Look at Prince Harry and Meghan’s Return to the UK

"IMPACT x Nightline – Harry & Meghan: The Return of the Prince" premieres Thursday, September 24.

IMPACT x Nightline is back for its fifth season with a look at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's return to Britain.

What's Happening:

  • The Disney+ and Hulu exclusive newsmagazine series IMPACT x Nightline is back, returning for its fifth season with a look at the situation surrounding Prince Harry and Meghan's high-profile return to the United Kingdom.
  • The couple's return to the UK comes more than six years after stepping away from their senior royal roles.
  • In this episode, royal commentators, reporters and experts on the British royal family to unpack Harry and Meghan’s public falling-out with the royal family and the potential ramifications of their return.
  • With the 30th anniversary of Princess Diana’s death approaching, will the tension within palace walls give way to a royal reconciliation, or will the divide between the rival courts only grow wider?
  • Interviews featured in the episode include the following:
    • Farzana Baduel, communications strategist and co-host of BBC Radio 4’s When It Hits the Fan
    • Afua Hagan, journalist and royal commentator
    • Robert Jobson, ABC News royal contributor and author, The Windsor Legacy
    • Victoria Murphy, ABC News royal contributor
    • Elizabeth Holmes, author, HRH: So Many Thoughts on Royal Style
    • Omid Scobie, ABC News royal contributor and author, Finding Freedom
    • Alastair Bruce, ABC News royalty consultant and officer of arms to the king
    • Erin Hill, senior editor, People Magazine
    • Kinsey Schofield, royal podcaster
    • Maggie Rulli, ABC News foreign correspondent
  • IMPACT x Nightline – Harry & Meghan: The Return of the Prince debuts Thursday, September 24 on Disney+ and Hulu.

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