"IMPACT x Nightline" Returns for Season 5 with a Look at Prince Harry and Meghan’s Return to the UK
"IMPACT x Nightline – Harry & Meghan: The Return of the Prince" premieres Thursday, September 24.
IMPACT x Nightline is back for its fifth season with a look at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's return to Britain.
What's Happening:
- The Disney+ and Hulu exclusive newsmagazine series IMPACT x Nightline is back, returning for its fifth season with a look at the situation surrounding Prince Harry and Meghan's high-profile return to the United Kingdom.
- The couple's return to the UK comes more than six years after stepping away from their senior royal roles.
- In this episode, royal commentators, reporters and experts on the British royal family to unpack Harry and Meghan’s public falling-out with the royal family and the potential ramifications of their return.
- With the 30th anniversary of Princess Diana’s death approaching, will the tension within palace walls give way to a royal reconciliation, or will the divide between the rival courts only grow wider?
- Interviews featured in the episode include the following:
- Farzana Baduel, communications strategist and co-host of BBC Radio 4’s When It Hits the Fan
- Afua Hagan, journalist and royal commentator
- Robert Jobson, ABC News royal contributor and author, The Windsor Legacy
- Victoria Murphy, ABC News royal contributor
- Elizabeth Holmes, author, HRH: So Many Thoughts on Royal Style
- Omid Scobie, ABC News royal contributor and author, Finding Freedom
- Alastair Bruce, ABC News royalty consultant and officer of arms to the king
- Erin Hill, senior editor, People Magazine
- Kinsey Schofield, royal podcaster
- Maggie Rulli, ABC News foreign correspondent
- IMPACT x Nightline – Harry & Meghan: The Return of the Prince debuts Thursday, September 24 on Disney+ and Hulu.
More Hulu News:
- Jamie Foxx is returning to stand-up for the latest Hularious comedy special, which the streamer just debuted a new trailer for.
- Deborah Ann Woll and Luke Kirby have been revealed as guest stars for the second season of Hulu's The Testaments.
- Popular girl group KATSEYE are bringing their latest film, KATSEYE: WILD HEARTS, to Disney+ and Hulu next month.
- For the fourth time in as many years, Disney has raised the monthly subscription pricefor Disney+ and Hulu.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now