"IMPACT x Nightline" Returns for Season 5 with a Look at Prince Harry and Meghan’s Return to the UK

IMPACT x Nightline is back for its fifth season with a look at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's return to Britain.

What's Happening:

The Disney+ and Hulu exclusive newsmagazine series IMPACT x Nightline is back, returning for its fifth season with a look at the situation surrounding Prince Harry and Meghan's high-profile return to the United Kingdom.

The couple's return to the UK comes more than six years after stepping away from their senior royal roles.

In this episode, royal commentators, reporters and experts on the British royal family to unpack Harry and Meghan’s public falling-out with the royal family and the potential ramifications of their return.

With the 30th anniversary of Princess Diana’s death approaching, will the tension within palace walls give way to a royal reconciliation, or will the divide between the rival courts only grow wider?

Interviews featured in the episode include the following: Farzana Baduel, communications strategist and co-host of BBC Radio 4’s When It Hits the Fan

Afua Hagan, journalist and royal commentator

Robert Jobson, ABC News royal contributor and author, The Windsor Legacy

Victoria Murphy, ABC News royal contributor

Elizabeth Holmes, author, HRH: So Many Thoughts on Royal Style

Omid Scobie, ABC News royal contributor and author, Finding Freedom

Alastair Bruce, ABC News royalty consultant and officer of arms to the king

Erin Hill, senior editor, People Magazine

Kinsey Schofield, royal podcaster

Maggie Rulli, ABC News foreign correspondent

IMPACT x Nightline – Harry & Meghan: The Return of the Prince debuts Thursday, September 24 on Disney+ and Hulu.