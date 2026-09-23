Jamie Foxx Gets Better with Age in the Hularious Trailer for His New Stand-Up Special "Take Care of Yourself"

"Jamie Foxx: Take Care of Yourself" premieres Wednesday, October 7 on Hulu.

Jamie Foxx is returning to stand-up for the latest Hularious comedy special, which the streamer just debuted a new trailer for.

What's Happening:

Acclaimed actor, singer, and comedian Jamie Foxx is returning to stand-up in his latest special, Jamie Foxx: Take Care of Yourself.

In the new special, the comedian proves that things only getter better with age as he delivers a much-needed dose of self-care in his most honest, evolved, and unforgettable chapter yet.

Ahead of the special's debut on Wednesday, October 7, Hulu has shared a trailer and key art for it.

The new special comes as part of Hulu's popular Hularious line-up, as Foxx joins other comedians including Hannah Berner, Ralph Barbosa, Bill Burr, Chris Distefano, Jim Gaffigan, Zarna Garg, Nikki Glaser, Ilana Glazer, Jessica Kirson, Matteo Lane, Sebastian Maniscalco, Kumail Nanjiani, Atsuko Okatsuka, Frankie Quiñones, Andrew Santino and Roy Wood Jr., who each have their own comedy special on the streaming platform.

In the mood for more Hularity? Check out our review of the recent Hularious special, Hannah Berner: None of My Business.

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