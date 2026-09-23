Deborah Ann Woll and Luke Kirby Join Season 2 of "The Testaments"
Woll will be a recurring guest star, while Kirby will make a guest appearance.
Deborah Ann Woll and Luke Kirby have been revealed as guest stars for the second season of Hulu's The Testaments.
What's Happening:
- Deadline reports that Deborah Ann Woll and Luke Kirby will be guest starring in the upcoming second season of The Handmaid's Tale spinoff series, The Testaments.
- Woll plays Sylvia, whose work as a seamstress keeps her in close proximity to the Wives and daughters of Gilead’s Commanders.
- Kirby plays the literal-minded Commander Fletcher, who lives as a recluse on a farm in one of Gilead’s Colonies, where his eccentricities have made it difficult to find a wife.
- Woll is perhaps best known for her role as Karen Page in Marvel's Daredevil, while Kirby had a starring role in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.
- They join fellow new cast member Haley Wong, alongside Charlie Carrick, who has been upped to series regular.
- The Testaments debuted in early April, picking up after the events of The Handmaid's Tale, which wrapped up its six-season run last year.
- The series follows young teens Agnes (Chase Infiniti), dutiful and pious, and Daisy (Lucy Halliday), a new arrival and convert from beyond Gilead’s borders. As they navigate the gilded halls of Aunt Lydia’s elite preparatory school for future wives, a place where obedience is instilled brutally and always with divine justification, their bond becomes the catalyst that will upend their past, their present, and their future.
- The Testaments Season 1 cast includes One Battle After Another breakout Chase Infiniti, along with Lucy Halliday, Mabel Li ,Brad Alexander, Isolde Ardies, Rowan Blanchard, Mattea Conforti, Zarrin Darnell-Martin, Eva Foote, Kira Guloien, Shechinah Mpumlwana, Birva Pandya, Amy Seimetz and The Handmaid's Tale's Ann Dowd.
- The Handmaid's Tale's Emmy-Award winning star, Elizabeth Moss, is among the Executive Producers and made surprise guest appearances in the show's first season.
More Hulu News:
- Popular girl group KATSEYE are bringing their latest film, KATSEYE: WILD HEARTS, to Disney+ and Hulu next month.
- For the fourth time in as many years, Disney has raised the monthly subscription price for Disney+ and Hulu.
- The cast of The Artful Dodger are back together in a new video, celebrating the start of their third and final season.
- The ill-fated M3GAN spinoff SOULM8TE is coming to Hulu next month.
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