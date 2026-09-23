Deborah Ann Woll and Luke Kirby Join Season 2 of "The Testaments"

Woll will be a recurring guest star, while Kirby will make a guest appearance.

Deborah Ann Woll and Luke Kirby have been revealed as guest stars for the second season of Hulu's The Testaments.

What's Happening:

Deadline reports that Deborah Ann Woll and Luke Kirby will be guest starring in the upcoming second season of The Handmaid's Tale spinoff series, The Testaments.

Woll plays Sylvia, whose work as a seamstress keeps her in close proximity to the Wives and daughters of Gilead’s Commanders.

Kirby plays the literal-minded Commander Fletcher, who lives as a recluse on a farm in one of Gilead’s Colonies, where his eccentricities have made it difficult to find a wife.

Woll is perhaps best known for her role as Karen Page in Marvel's Daredevil, while Kirby had a starring role in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

They join fellow new cast member Haley Wong, alongside Charlie Carrick, who has been upped to series regular.

The Testaments debuted in early April, picking up after the events of The Handmaid's Tale, which wrapped up its six-season run last year.

The series follows young teens Agnes (Chase Infiniti), dutiful and pious, and Daisy (Lucy Halliday), a new arrival and convert from beyond Gilead’s borders. As they navigate the gilded halls of Aunt Lydia’s elite preparatory school for future wives, a place where obedience is instilled brutally and always with divine justification, their bond becomes the catalyst that will upend their past, their present, and their future.

The Testaments Season 1 cast includes One Battle After Another breakout Chase Infiniti, along with Lucy Halliday, Mabel Li ,Brad Alexander, Isolde Ardies, Rowan Blanchard, Mattea Conforti, Zarrin Darnell-Martin, Eva Foote, Kira Guloien, Shechinah Mpumlwana, Birva Pandya, Amy Seimetz and The Handmaid's Tale's Ann Dowd.

The Handmaid's Tale's Emmy-Award winning star, Elizabeth Moss, is among the Executive Producers and made surprise guest appearances in the show's first season.

More Hulu News: