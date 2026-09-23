Deborah Ann Woll and Luke Kirby Join Season 2 of "The Testaments"

Woll will be a recurring guest star, while Kirby will make a guest appearance.
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Deborah Ann Woll and Luke Kirby have been revealed as guest stars for the second season of Hulu's The Testaments.

What's Happening:

  • Deadline reports that Deborah Ann Woll and Luke Kirby will be guest starring in the upcoming second season of The Handmaid's Tale spinoff series, The Testaments.
  • Woll plays Sylvia, whose work as a seamstress keeps her in close proximity to the Wives and daughters of Gilead’s Commanders.
  • Kirby plays the literal-minded Commander Fletcher, who lives as a recluse on a farm in one of Gilead’s Colonies, where his eccentricities have made it difficult to find a wife.
  • Woll is perhaps best known for her role as Karen Page in Marvel's Daredevil, while Kirby had a starring role in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.
  • They join fellow new cast member Haley Wong, alongside Charlie Carrick, who has been upped to series regular.
  • The Testaments debuted in early April, picking up after the events of The Handmaid's Tale, which wrapped up its six-season run last year.
  • The series follows young teens Agnes (Chase Infiniti), dutiful and pious, and Daisy (Lucy Halliday), a new arrival and convert from beyond Gilead’s borders. As they navigate the gilded halls of Aunt Lydia’s elite preparatory school for future wives, a place where obedience is instilled brutally and always with divine justification, their bond becomes the catalyst that will upend their past, their present, and their future.
  • The Testaments Season 1 cast includes One Battle After Another breakout Chase Infiniti, along with Lucy Halliday, Mabel Li ,Brad Alexander, Isolde Ardies, Rowan Blanchard, Mattea Conforti, Zarrin Darnell-Martin, Eva Foote, Kira Guloien, Shechinah Mpumlwana, Birva Pandya, Amy Seimetz and The Handmaid's Tale's Ann Dowd.
  • The Handmaid's Tale's Emmy-Award winning star, Elizabeth Moss, is among the Executive Producers and made surprise guest appearances in the show's first season.

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