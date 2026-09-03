Newcomer Haley Wong Joins Season 2 of "The Testaments" in Series Regular Role

We've also learned that Charlie Carrick, who plays Commander Judd, will be upped to series regular.

Season 2 of The Testaments, Hulu's spinoff to The Handmaid's Tale, is shaping up, with Haley Wong joining the cast and Charlie Carrick being upped to series regular.

What's Happening:

Deadline reports that Charlie Carrick and Haley Wong will both become series regulars for Season 2 of The Testaments, with the latter joining the series for the first time.

Wong, who is a mewcomer, will be playing Prudence, a dutiful and pregnant wife who will carve out a space for joy, even if doing so risks everything.

Carrick (The Apprentice), who appeared in the first season, plays the equally cold and calculating Commander Judd, who works to further consolidate power in the highest echelons of Gilead, the totalitarian theocracy that overthrew the U.S. government in The Handmaid’s Tale.

The Testaments debuted in early April, picking up after the events of The Handmaid's Tale, which wrapped up its six-season run last year.

The series follows young teens Agnes (Chase Infiniti), dutiful and pious, and Daisy (Lucy Halliday), a new arrival and convert from beyond Gilead’s borders. As they navigate the gilded halls of Aunt Lydia’s elite preparatory school for future wives, a place where obedience is instilled brutally and always with divine justification, their bond becomes the catalyst that will upend their past, their present, and their future.

The Testaments Season 1 cast includes One Battle After Another breakout Chase Infiniti, along with Lucy Halliday, Mabel Li ,Brad Alexander, Isolde Ardies, Rowan Blanchard, Mattea Conforti, Zarrin Darnell-Martin, Eva Foote, Kira Guloien, Shechinah Mpumlwana, Birva Pandya, Amy Seimetz and The Handmaid's Tale's Ann Dowd.

The Handmaid's Tale's Emmy-Award winning star, Elizabeth Moss, is among the Executive Producers and had made surprise guest appearances in the show's first season.

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