Playful Operation-Themed Teaser Heralds the Return of "Scrubs" to ABC for Season 2

We're less than a month away from the return of ABC's Scrubs revival, and the network has shared new teaser art and a new promo spot.

What's Happening:

The "real word" of Sacred Heart takes on a look inspired by the beloved board game Operation in the newly released Season 2 teaser art and promo spot for Scrubs.

In Season 2, J.D., Turk and Elliot have leveled up from interns to icons at Sacred Heart. Now, the respected doctors inspire the next generation while balancing the ups and downs of working in a hospital. Together with characters new and old, they are navigating this next chapter with laughter, heart and some surprises along the way.

The 30-minute revival comedy series stars: Zach Braff as John “J.D.” Dorian Donald Faison as Christopher Turk Sarah Chalke as Elliot Reid Ava Bunn as Sam Tosh



A more typical teaser for the new season was shared last month, getting fans exited for another return to Sacred Heart.

Scrubs returns to ABC with a two-episode premiere on Wednesday, September 30 at 8:00 p.m. ET, streaming the next day on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

You can see what our own Alex Reif thought of the revival season of the series in his Scrubs review.

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