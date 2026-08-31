ABC Developing New Legal Drama “Con Law” from “Charmed” Co-Showrunner Joey Falco
He also is responsible for the 2023 ABC pilot "Judgement."
ABC is developing a new legal drama about a wrongfully convicted attorney rebuilding her life while fighting for others failed by the justice system.
What’s Happening:
- Deadline is exclusively reporting that ABC is developing Con Law, an original legal drama from writer and executive producer Joey Falco and 20th Television.
- The series follows a high-powered corporate attorney who is wrongfully convicted of murdering her husband, costing her freedom, career, and relationship with her daughter.
- After being exonerated six years later, she joins a Brooklyn defense firm and uses the skills she once employed protecting major corporations to help people vulnerable to being exploited by the legal system.
- She will also continue searching for the truth behind the crime that destroyed her life.
- Jordan Cerf will executive produce for Linden Productions alongside Falco.
- Falco previously worked on Sleepy Hollow, Treadstone, and Charmed and created the 2023 ABC legal thriller pilot Judgement, starring Sarah Shahi and Reid Scott.
- Falco is also developing television projects with Netflix and New Regency, as well as the romantic comedy feature Common People at Amazon with Berlanti Productions.
R.J. Decker Season 2:
- This September, right after the 15th’s episode of Dancing with the Stars, ABC’s crime series R.J. Decker will premiere its second season!
- And, believe it or not, some Dancing with the Stars shenanigans will be a part of the season’s first episode.
- Don’t miss out on this special cross-over.
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