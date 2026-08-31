ABC Developing New Legal Drama “Con Law” from “Charmed” Co-Showrunner Joey Falco

He also is responsible for the 2023 ABC pilot "Judgement."
by |
Tags: , , ,

ABC is developing a new legal drama about a wrongfully convicted attorney rebuilding her life while fighting for others failed by the justice system.

What’s Happening:

  • Deadline is exclusively reporting that ABC is developing Con Law, an original legal drama from writer and executive producer Joey Falco and 20th Television.
  • The series follows a high-powered corporate attorney who is wrongfully convicted of murdering her husband, costing her freedom, career, and relationship with her daughter.
  • After being exonerated six years later, she joins a Brooklyn defense firm and uses the skills she once employed protecting major corporations to help people vulnerable to being exploited by the legal system.
  • She will also continue searching for the truth behind the crime that destroyed her life.
  • Jordan Cerf will executive produce for Linden Productions alongside Falco.
  • Falco previously worked on Sleepy Hollow, Treadstone, and Charmed and created the 2023 ABC legal thriller pilot Judgement, starring Sarah Shahi and Reid Scott.
  • Falco is also developing television projects with Netflix and New Regency, as well as the romantic comedy feature Common People at Amazon with Berlanti Productions.

R.J. Decker Season 2:

  • This September, right after the 15th’s episode of Dancing with the Stars, ABC’s crime series R.J. Decker will premiere its second season!
  • And, believe it or not, some Dancing with the Stars shenanigans will be a part of the season’s first episode. 
  • Don’t miss out on this special cross-over.

Read More ABC:

Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
View all articles by Maxon Faber