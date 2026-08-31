ABC Developing New Legal Drama “Con Law” from “Charmed” Co-Showrunner Joey Falco

He also is responsible for the 2023 ABC pilot "Judgement."

ABC is developing a new legal drama about a wrongfully convicted attorney rebuilding her life while fighting for others failed by the justice system.

What’s Happening:

Deadline is exclusively reporting that ABC is developing Con Law, an original legal drama from writer and executive producer Joey Falco and 20th Television.

The series follows a high-powered corporate attorney who is wrongfully convicted of murdering her husband, costing her freedom, career, and relationship with her daughter.

After being exonerated six years later, she joins a Brooklyn defense firm and uses the skills she once employed protecting major corporations to help people vulnerable to being exploited by the legal system.

She will also continue searching for the truth behind the crime that destroyed her life.

Jordan Cerf will executive produce for Linden Productions alongside Falco.

Falco previously worked on Sleepy Hollow, Treadstone, and Charmed and created the 2023 ABC legal thriller pilot Judgement, starring Sarah Shahi and Reid Scott.

Falco is also developing television projects with Netflix and New Regency, as well as the romantic comedy feature Common People at Amazon with Berlanti Productions.

R.J. Decker Season 2:

This September, right after the 15th’s episode of Dancing with the Stars, ABC’s crime series R.J. Decker will premiere its second season!

And, believe it or not, some Dancing with the Stars shenanigans will be a part of the season’s first episode.

Don’t miss out on this special cross-over.

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