"ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis" Guest List: Dan Stevens, Carly Pearce, and More to Appear Week of August 31st

The show also welcomes Quincy Tyler Bernstine, Kaskade, Gail Bean and Asnte, Blackk, Frenkie Rodriguez, and others.

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis has announced their guest and Prime Focus topics for the week of August 31st. The daily news show welcomes actors, musicians, politicians, and authors who will discuss their current and upcoming projects and hot-button issues relevant to today’s world.

What’s Happening:

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis highlights up-to-the-minute news spanning politics, arts and entertainment, business, and the globe.

Each evening, Ms. Davis welcomes a variety of guests to discuss personal passions, new projects, and the issues facing our nation. The network has revealed the lineup for the upcoming week which includes actors, authors, and more.

The newscast streams weeknights starting at 7 p.m. EDT on ABC News Live.

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis Guests for the Week of August 31- September 4:

Monday, August 31 Quincy Tyler Bernstine (Furious) Prime Focus, with Jay O’Brien, investigates the treatment of the Afghan allies on the five-year anniversary of the U.S. withdrawal, spotlighting family members of father of six Nazeer Paktiawal, who died in ICE custody after assisting the U.S. Army’s Special Forces for nine years

Tuesday, September 1 Dan Stevens (Onslaught; Dexter: Resurrection) Prime Focus, featuring Aaron Katersky and the ABC Investigative Unit, talks to families of 9/11 victims who say they’ve uncovered new evidence tying the government of Saudi Arabia to the terror attacks

Wednesday, September 2 Carly Pearce (Honest Woman) DJ and songwriter Kaskade (ORIGIN)

Thursday, September 3 Gail Bean and Asante Blackk (The Drop: A Snowfall Saga)



Following Prime, tune in to ‘I’m Not OK’: America’s Postpartum Crisis with Dr. Tara Narula, Ike Ejiochi and Elizabeth Schulze on the spectrum of reproductive mental health. The special will stream on Disney+, Hulu and ABC News Live at 8:00 p.m. EDT.

Friday, September 4 Frankie Rodriguez (Chad Powers)



Where to Watch:

ABC News Live is available on Disney+, Hulu, The Roku Channel, YouTube, YouTube TV, Samsung TV Plus, Amazon, Pluto TV, TikTok, ABCNews.com, the ABC News and ABC News Live apps, and more.

ABC News Live is your daily news outlet for breaking national and world news, video news, exclusive interviews, and 24/7 live streaming coverage that will help you stay up to date on the events shaping our world.



