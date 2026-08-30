"GMA3" Guest List: "Dancing With the Stars" Season 35 Reveals, and More Planned for Week of August 31st
Plus, Steve Zahn, Frankie Rodriguez, Katherine Rundell, Babs Costello, Chef Carla Lalli, and others join the show.
GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced the guest list for the week of August 31- September 4. Among those joining for a visit are chefs, doctors, public figures, and more who will discuss current projects and some of the popular topics facing our nation.
What’s Happening:
- Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know, provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph, and sometimes a bit of fun.
- The network has shared its guest list for the upcoming week, featuring authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.
- GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.
GMA3 Guests for the Week of August 31- September 4
- Monday, August 31
- Katherine Rundell (The Neverfear)
- FBI agent Pat Sanford and producer Lily Fletcher (Welcome to the Family: The Murder of Dan Markel)
- GMA September Y.A. Book Club pick author
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Tuesday, September 1
- Dancing with the Stars season 35 judges and hosts reveal
- America’s favorite grandma, Barbara “Babs” Costello (Homemaking with Babs: Tips and Tricks for Making a House a Home)
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton
- Wednesday, September 2
- Dancing with the Stars season 35 cast reveal
- ABC Secret Savings with Will Ganss
- Thursday, September 3
- Steve Zahn and Frankie Rodriguez (Chad Powers)
- Gail Bean and Asante Blackk (The Drop: A Snowfall Saga)
- Chef Carla Lalli (Food is a Feeling: Recipes & Stories, with Love)
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Friday, September 4
- GMA Game Day: Countdown to the Super Bowl – Carolina Panthers
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton
GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour news program that airs weekdays. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.