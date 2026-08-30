WYNTK: "Cars" Celebrates 20 Years, West Coast Horror Nights, "Dancing with the Stars" Cast Reveal, and More This Week in the World of Disney and Beyond

Check out everything happening during the week of August 30–September 5, 2026.

Pixar's Cars returns to theaters for its 20th anniversary, Halloween Horror Nights returns to Universal Studios Hollywood, and the cast of Dancing with the Stars Season 35 gets revealed. Here’s just some things to keep your eyes on in the coming week. Be sure to check back here at Laughing Place as we will have reviews, recaps, and coverage from each of these events, series, and movies!

The screenings take place as the film’s 20th anniversary celebration continues, allowing fans to experience the high-octane comedy adventure on the big screen in its original format beginning on Friday, September 4.

The special theatrical re-release celebrating the milestone anniversary of Cars also coincides with Lightning McQueen Day, observed annually on 9/5 in honor of Lightning McQueen's race number, #95.

Of course, there will be plenty of special novelty items across theater chains nationwide.

The galaxy’s favorite Mandalorian and his pint-sized companion are returning in a whole new form with the debut of LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian on Disney+ on Wednesday, September 2.

The special celebrates the story and characters of all three seasons of The Mandalorian, reimagining the beloved series through the signature comedic lens of LEGO.

The new special isn't simply a retelling of one chapter of The Mandalorian. Instead, it takes audiences through the events of the show's three seasons, allowing LEGO's trademark humor to put a new spin on Din and Grogu's adventures.

Following a months-long refurbishment, t he Turf Club Lounge at Disney's Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa will finally reopen on Monday, August 31.

A pop up bar was opened to serve guests during the refurbishment, but the full Turf Club menu will once again include light food offerings.

No major changes to that menu were announced, so any old favorites will likely still be available.

The Turf Club takes its name from the fact that it is located adjacent to the Buena Vista Golf Course, giving the lounge nice views of one of Disney World's golf courses, and being a nice place to stop for refreshments after playing the course.

Hulu's popular sports-themed comedy series, Chad Powers, is returning for its second season of six episodes on Thursday, September 3.

Season 2 continues to follow the story of Russ Holliday (Glen Powell), a disgraced former football quarterback who creates the new fake identity - prosthetics and wig included - of "Chad Powers" in order to join a college team.

In Season 2, Chad's odd behavior is causing more suspicion to grow around him, especially from Coach Hudson (Steve Zahn) and Gerry (Colton Ryan).

Hulu will also debut their latest true crime docuseries this week, specifically on Tuesday, September 1 – titled Welcome to the Family: The Murder of Dan Markel.

Markel was killed in 2014 in a murder for hire plot regarding child custody following the divorce from his wife Wendi Adelson. Five people were ultimately convicted of murder in the case, including Frankel's brother-in-law Charlie Adelson, and mother-in-law Donna Adelson.

The Hulu series promises first time interviews with some of the case's key players, including FBI agent Pat Sanford and June Umchina the ex-girlfriend of Charlie Adelson.

Be sure to check out Maxon's review of Hulu's latest dive into the true crime genre.