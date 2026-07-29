Halloween Horror Nights to Pay Tribute to Ozzy Osbourne with New Haunted House at Universal Orlando and Universal Studios Hollywood

Universal Orlando and Universal Studios Hollywood are paying tribute to the late Prince of Darkness himself with a special new experience at both coasts' Halloween Horror Nights events.

What's Happening:

Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights is set to pay tribute to pioneer heavy metal icon Ozzy Osbourne in all-original haunted houses coming to both Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando with “Ozzy Osbourne: Prince of Darkness,” inspired by his prolific solo career.

Guests can anticipate a wild ride as they climb aboard the Crazy Train for a terrifying trip through his disturbing world of rock and roll, beginning Friday, August 28 at Universal Orlando Resort and Thursday, September 3 at Universal Studios Hollywood.

The new Halloween Horror Nights addition was developed as a living horror movie through the lens of the signature Halloween event, and this non-traditional memorial to Ozzy Osbourne will span 45 years, transporting guests on a twisted journey though the artist’s outrageous and eccentric solo career in unique experiences across both coasts.

Music from Ozzy Osbourne’s solo albums will guide guests through “Ozzy Osbourne: Prince of Darkness,” including The Blizzard of Ozz (1980), Diary of a Madman (1981), Bark at the Moon (1983), No More Tears (1991), Scream (2010) and Ordinary Man (2020).

At Universal Studios Hollywood, the haunted house transports fans to where it all began, in Birmingham, England, home to John Michael “Ozzy” Osbourne. Starting with “Crazy Train,” Ozzy Osbourne’s most famous song, guests will travel through time from his early childhood to the Osbourne Asylum, inspired by his iconic album Diary of a Madman. As they weave through the decades, the unique iterations of Ozzy’s persona will come to life, from Madman Ozzy and Werewolf Ozzy to the Prince of Darkness, the moniker he earned in the 1970s.

At Universal Orlando, Halloween Horror Nights guests will venture through ancient ruins and foreboding dungeons before boarding the “Crazy Train” for a twisted ride into a realm inspired by the covers of his fan-favorite albums, Diary of a Madman, Bark at the Moon, The Ultimate Sin and Black Rain. Ruled by the Prince of Darkness, this fantastical world draws from the heavier sound and sinister imagery that defined the later years of Ozzy’s career, transforming that creative evolution into a horrific journey through his unmistakably twisted imagination.

New limited-release merchandise inspired by the “Ozzy Osbourne: Prince of Darkness” haunted houses, including a T-shirt and an Ozzy acrylic figure which can be added to the separately sold Infernal Carnival collectible display, are now available at Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood and will launch tomorrow, Thursday, July 30 at 9am PST on shopUniversal.com.

Halloween Horror Nights runs select nights at Universal Orlando Resort, beginning Friday, August 28 through Sunday, November 1, and at Universal Studios Hollywood from Thursday, September 3 through Sunday, November 1. Event tickets for both theme parks are on sale now.

For more information and to plan your visit, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel!

What They're Saying:

Sharon and Jack Osbourne: "Ozzy never stopped pushing boundaries, and he loved anything that gave fans a new way to experience his music and the worlds he created. Halloween Horror Nights has done an incredible job bringing that spirit to life. Walking through these haunted houses, you'll recognize so many moments inspired by his music and imagination. It's a wonderful tribute to Ozzy, and we hope fans have as much fun experiencing it as he would have had seeing it come together."

"Ozzy never stopped pushing boundaries, and he loved anything that gave fans a new way to experience his music and the worlds he created. Halloween Horror Nights has done an incredible job bringing that spirit to life. Walking through these haunted houses, you'll recognize so many moments inspired by his music and imagination. It's a wonderful tribute to Ozzy, and we hope fans have as much fun experiencing it as he would have had seeing it come together." John Murdy, Executive Producer of Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood: “Ozzy Osbourne didn't just help define heavy metal—he created a cultural phenomenon that has influenced generations of music, art and horror. We previously had the privilege of collaborating with Ozzy and Black Sabbath, and this new haunted house is an opportunity to honor his extraordinary solo career. Inspired by all 13 of his albums, guests will journey through the dark, surreal worlds that fueled his music and cemented his legacy as the one and only Prince of Darkness.”

“Ozzy Osbourne didn't just help define heavy metal—he created a cultural phenomenon that has influenced generations of music, art and horror. We previously had the privilege of collaborating with Ozzy and Black Sabbath, and this new haunted house is an opportunity to honor his extraordinary solo career. Inspired by all 13 of his albums, guests will journey through the dark, surreal worlds that fueled his music and cemented his legacy as the one and only Prince of Darkness.” Mike Aiello, Senior Director of Entertainment Creative Development at Universal Orlando Resort: “We are honored to collaborate with the Osbourne family to create a unique haunted house that celebrates the legacy of Ozzy Osbourne. It was important for us to create an authentic experience that brings Ozzy's creativity and personality to life in an eerily immersive new way. Fans will discover so many meaningful details, including a few Easter Eggs, as they navigate memorable dark and twisted moments inspired by his iconic musical career.”

The Main Event (in Orlando):