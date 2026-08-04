"Killer Klowns From Outer Space" Returns as a House at Universal Studios Hollywood's Halloween Horror Nights

Get ready to crank The Dickies' great theme song, because the Klowns are back for a third time!

The Killer Klowns from Outer Space will be on the prowl again at Universal Studios Hollywood's Halloween Horror Nights, with a house announced for this year's event.

What's Happening:

  • Killer Klowns From Outer Space will be returning to Universal Studios Hollywood's Halloween Horror Nights with a haunted house.
  • This will be the third time there's been a Killer Klowns house at HHN Hollywood, following 2019 and 2022.
  • It's an impressive feat for a small cult film like 1988's Killer Klowns From Outer Space, which was likely off the radar to many younger HHN fans before a 2018 scarezone at HHN Orlando proved the property was a perfect fit for the event, leading to a house for the Klowns on both coasts in 2019.
  • As a big Killer Klowns fan, I will say that the 2022 house was pretty identical to the 2019 one, so I'm hopeful they mix things up a bit more this time, either through a reinterpretation of the film's events or expanding beyond them.

https://x.com/HorrorNights/status/2084670697687687203

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Eric Goldman
Growing up in Los Angeles, Eric grew up adoring movies and theme parks, carrying that love with him into a career covering a wide gamut of entertainment and pop culture that also includes TV, toys and comics. As a lifelong fan of both Disneyland and horror, the Haunted Mansion is his dream home.
View all articles by Eric Goldman