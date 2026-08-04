"Killer Klowns From Outer Space" Returns as a House at Universal Studios Hollywood's Halloween Horror Nights
Get ready to crank The Dickies' great theme song, because the Klowns are back for a third time!
The Killer Klowns from Outer Space will be on the prowl again at Universal Studios Hollywood's Halloween Horror Nights, with a house announced for this year's event.
What's Happening:
- Killer Klowns From Outer Space will be returning to Universal Studios Hollywood's Halloween Horror Nights with a haunted house.
- This will be the third time there's been a Killer Klowns house at HHN Hollywood, following 2019 and 2022.
- It's an impressive feat for a small cult film like 1988's Killer Klowns From Outer Space, which was likely off the radar to many younger HHN fans before a 2018 scarezone at HHN Orlando proved the property was a perfect fit for the event, leading to a house for the Klowns on both coasts in 2019.
- As a big Killer Klowns fan, I will say that the 2022 house was pretty identical to the 2019 one, so I'm hopeful they mix things up a bit more this time, either through a reinterpretation of the film's events or expanding beyond them.
- The Killer Klowns will also be back at Universal Orlando's HHN this year as well, but there they will be part of a shared scarezone called Downtown Clowntown that will also include Art the Clown from Terrifier, along with other creepy clowns.
- Currently, Killer Klowns From Outer Space is the one IP-based House at Universal Studios Hollywood's HHN this year unique to that park, while they've also announced the original concept house Dead, Deader, Deadest.
- Other IP-based houses coming to HHN Hollywood 2026, which will be shared with Orlando, include Ozzy Osbourne: Prince of Darkness, Evil Dead Burn, Stranger Things, Hellraiser, and Sinners.
- It was also recently revealed that The Purge: Dangerous Waters show will return to HHN Hollywood for the fourth year in a row, while both HHN Hollywood and Orlando will feature versions of the Fortnite-inspired scarezone, Fortnitemares.
- Halloween Horror Nights begins September 3 at Universal Studios Hollywood.
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