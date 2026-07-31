The Dangerous Waters of "The Purge" Return to Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood

The popular stunt show is back for its fourth year at Halloween Horror Nights.

The Purge: Dangerous Waters is set to return to Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood, taking over the WaterWorld arena for the nighttime event.

What's Happening:

  • First debuting at Halloween Horror Nights in 2023, The Purge: Dangerous Waters will return for this year’s event for the fourth consecutive year.
  • A gorey nighttime spectacular, Dangerous Waters includes all of the amazing stunts and pyrotechnics of their daily WaterWorld show with added violence themed to The Purge series.
  • Prior to being used for The Purge show, the seating area for WaterWorld had been used for haunted house queue space. 
  • In 1998 and 2006, WaterWorld transformed into SlaughterWorld during the annual horror event. Fans were thrilled that an updated version of the show made its way back to Universal Studios Hollywood.
  • A gentle reminder to those planning on seeing the show: depending on where you sit, you will get wet.
  • Check out the full show from its debut in 2023 below:

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