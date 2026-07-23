Dead, Deader, Deadest: First Original House Announced for Halloween Horror Nights 2026 at Universal Studios Hollywood
Halloween Horror Nights takes place on select nights from September 3 through November 1, 2026.
The first original haunted house for Universal Studios Hollywood's Halloween Horror Nights has been revealed for 2026.
What's Happening:
- While we've learned plenty about Universal Orlando's Halloween Horror Nights houses, the information for Hollywood's non-IP houses is just beginning.
- Today, we learned that the first original house for 2026 will be titled Dead, Deader, Deadest.
- In this house, you're invited to uncover the dark secrets of the Deville Family Funeral Home, where reanimated corpses have risen from their graves.
- This new reveal joins the following IP houses in the lineup for this year's Halloween Horror Nights:
- The spooky world of Fortnitemares from the popular game Fortnite will take over the streets of Universal Stuidos Hollywood as a scare zone.
- More details on the Hollywood version of the event will be revealed at Midsummer Scream in August.
- Follow our Halloween Horror Nights tag for all of the news and reveals coming out of this year’s event at both Universal Orlando and Universal Studios Hollywood.
- Halloween Horror Nights kicks off Thursday, September 3 at Universal Studios Hollywood.
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