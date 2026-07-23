Dead, Deader, Deadest: First Original House Announced for Halloween Horror Nights 2026 at Universal Studios Hollywood

Halloween Horror Nights takes place on select nights from September 3 through November 1, 2026.

The first original haunted house for Universal Studios Hollywood's Halloween Horror Nights has been revealed for 2026.

What's Happening:

  • While we've learned plenty about Universal Orlando's Halloween Horror Nights houses, the information for Hollywood's non-IP houses is just beginning.
  • Today, we learned that the first original house for 2026 will be titled Dead, Deader, Deadest.
  • In this house, you're invited to uncover the dark secrets of the Deville Family Funeral Home, where reanimated corpses have risen from their graves.

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